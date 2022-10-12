Party General Secretary meets outstanding military youths  

Party General Secretary and Secretary of the Central Military Commission Nguyen Phu Trong on October 11 met 80 outstanding delegates representing 450 delegates attending the 10th Congress of the Military Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2022-2027 tenure.



The Party leader affirmed the key role of young people in the military, who stay absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people in any circumstances. .



For a stronger development of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the military, he emphasised the need for young military men to fully grasp the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress; Resolutions and Directives issued by the Politburo, the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, and the resolution of the 11th Military Party Congress, particularly those related to youth and military youth work in the new period.



He suggested improving the quality of political and ideological education work in the military in line with the directive of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the action plan of the Central Military Commission on strengthening the Party leadership over the education of revolutionary ideals, morality and cultural lifestyle for young people in the army for the 2015-2030 period in combination with the the Politburo’s Directive No.5 on promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.



The leader urged young army officers to actively study and train themselves, in order to be the core and front-line force in protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and fulfilling the army’s tasks.



Attention must be paid to mass mobilisation to foster the close bonds between the army and people, he said, adding that priority should also be given to the cooperation with neighbouring countries, big powers, ASEAN member states and traditional friends.



The Party chief expressed his belief that young people in the military will continue building on the tradition of the Vietnam People’s Army, thus deserving trust and expectation of the Party, State, Central Military Commission, Defence Ministry and people nationwide./.