Party General Secretary highlights role and contributions of People's Public Security Force
The tenure of the 7th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation (2020-2025) was a successful term, marking many milestones in the 80-year history of the establishment, fighting, growth and development of the People's Public Security Force.
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam has written an article, highlighting the loyalty of the People's Public Security Force as well as its role in ensuring national security and contributions to successfully realising the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.
Party General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Photo: VNA
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the article.
THE PEOPLE'S PUBLIC SECURITY FORCE FOR THE PARTY, FOR THE PEOPLE
TO LAM
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam
The tenure of the 7th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation (2020-2025) was a successful term, marking many milestones in the 80-year history of the establishment, combat, growth and development of the People's Public Security Force. Over the past five years, the world and regional situation has seen rapid, widespread, and complicated developments, with many issues beyond forecast and unprecedented. Domestically, many difficulties and challenges ranging from natural disasters, epidemics to supply chain disruptions, global trade competition and tax policies have considerably affected socio-economic development. However, with strong will, under the wise and correct leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and unanimous public support, we focused on accelerating, breaking through, continuing to resolutely and decisively carry out reform process, typically the revolution in arranging and streamlining the organisational apparatus of the political system; adopting the two-level local administration model, and restructuring the socio-economic development space. As a result, we have fundamentally settled the difficulties and obstacles to complete and exceed the targets and objectives set by the 13th National Party Congress, including the important and noteworthy contributions of the People's Public Security Force.
The Central Public Security Party Committee and the entire People's Public Security Force have been exemplary, taking the lead in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. In particular, the Central Public Security Party Committee is considered the "leading flag" in realising the Party Central Committee's Resolution 18 on "continuing to innovate and reorganise the apparatus of the political system to be streamlined, effective and efficient". The strategic advisory function to the Party and State on political security and social order and safety has been raised to a new level. The security, territorial sovereignty and political position of the country have been firmly protected, creating positive changes in social order and safety, creating a turning point in security governance and management, creating a peaceful, secure, safe and stable environment and space for people across the country. The Public Security Party Organisation has led the basic completion of the goal of building a People's Public Security Force that is "truly clean, strong, disciplined, elite, modern, meeting the requirements and tasks in the new situation" set forth in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 12 dated March 16, 2022. Digital transformation, natural disaster recovery, elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses are also bright spots that the People's Public Security Force has achieved during the term of the 7th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation. The above results are not only vivid proof of the absolute loyalty of the People's Public Security Force to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, but also provide practice, create foundation, motivation, and inspire implementation for the entire political system.
The typhoon was forecast to bring heavy rain to northern and north-central Vietnam (including parts of Laos), especially from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, with total rainfall estimated at 200-400mm, and some areas exceeding 600mm.