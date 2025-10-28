Making news
Party General Secretary begins official visit to UK
Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, arrived in London on October 28 morning (local time), starting their three-day official visit to the UK at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Upon arrival in the London Stansted Airport, General Secretary Lam and his entourage were greeted by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Seema Malhotra; UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iran Frew; and Stephen Walton, an official from the FCDO.
Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung and staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country were also present at the airport to welcome the leader.
This visit coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam-UK Strategic Partnership (2010–2025). It is an important milestone for both countries to review the achievements of their cooperation over the past years, assess notable accomplishments, and set new directions and visions for future bilateral relations.
The visit is expected to bring about breakthroughs in cooperation between the two countries, particularly in areas where they have complementary strengths. This will contribute to the effective implementation of the Politburo's key resolutions on the development of science, technology, and innovation; enhancing deep and comprehensive international integration; strengthening institutional development; expanding the private economic sector; promoting education and healthcare, ensuring national energy security, in line with Vietnam's long-term sustainable development vision and strategy for a dynamic and creative future./.