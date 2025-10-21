Party General Secretary begins official visit to Finland

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse arrive in Helsinki on October 20 evening, beginning their official visit to Finland. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Helsinki Airport on October 20 evening, starting an official visit to Finland at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.



Those welcoming the Vietnamese leader and delegation at the airport included Chief of Protocol at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mika Koskinen, Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Pekka Juhani Voutilaine, Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Pham Thi Thanh Binh, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.



The two countries set up diplomatic relations on January 25, 1973. Finland opened its embassy in Hanoi in 1974 while Vietnam did the same in Helsinki in 2005. Their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have been maintained and flourishing over the past decades.



Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Helsinki Airport on October 20 evening. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary To Lam’s visit is the highest-level one by a Vietnamese leader to Finland, reflecting the great importance Vietnam attaches to their long-standing ties. It follows the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2023, marking a path of sustainable collaboration and heralding the next 50-year phase of cooperation.



The visit demonstrates a new stride in the two countries' connections, creating momentum for shaping strategic cooperation in future areas.



During the trip, the two sides are expected to hold in-depth discussions on cooperation orientations in economy, trade, investment, science – technology, innovation, education – training, environment, and clean energy, which are also the spheres matching Finland’s strengths and Vietnam’s priorities./.