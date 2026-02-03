Party General Secretary awarded 45-year Party membership badge

The Party Committee of the Party Central Committee’s Office on February 3 held a ceremony to present the 45-year Party membership badge to Party General Secretary To Lam.



Attending the ceremony, held on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2026), were State President Luong Cuong; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; former permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; incumbent and former Politburo and Secretariat members; members and former members of the Party Central Committee; and leaders of central Party agencies.



On behalf of the Party leadership, permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented the 45-year Party badge and congratulatory flowers to General Secretary Lam, stressing the special significance of the event in recognising his nearly five decades of dedication, training and tireless contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and the nation.



With over 45 years of Party membership, he has held numerous key positions, ranging from the grassroots to the highest levels of leadership within both the Party and the State. Throughout all circumstances, he has remained steadfast in his political conviction, absolutely loyal to the Party’s ideals, dedicated to serving the Fatherland and the people, committed to Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought, and exemplary in revolutionary ethics and discipline, Tu said.



Party General Secretary To Lam (third, left) is awarded the 45-year Party membership badge. Photo: VNA

Since assuming the role of Party General Secretary during a historic transitional period marked by numerous challenges, To Lam has demonstrated his role as a unifying core, working closely with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat to maintain unity in will and action, and to lead the country to important results.



With strategic vision, breakthrough mindset and decisive action, he has directed major reforms to streamline and restructure the political system towards being lean, efficient, effective and strong, earning broad support from cadres, Party members and the public. He has consistently placed the people at the centre of policymaking, with particular attention to social welfare, education, health care and support for vulnerable groups.



Tu noted that the successful 14th National Party Congress marked an important turning point, creating new momentum for sustainable national development. With profound intellect and a deep understanding of both theory and practice, the General Secretary, together with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, has led and directed the development of scientific and innovative documents clearly outlining the roadmap for the nation's entry into a new era. The personnel work for the Congress has been carried out rigorously, impartially, and objectively, ensuring the selection of a capable leadership team that meets the expectations of the Party and the people.



Addressing the ceremony, General Secretary Lam said receiving the 45-year Party badge on the occasion of the Party’s 96th founding anniversary is a great honour for himself and his family, and a recognition by the Party of a Party member’s long journey of dedication to the revolutionary cause.



He expressed profound gratitude to the Party, previous generations of leaders, comrades and compatriots, and reaffirmed his determination to continue devoting all his efforts and experience to the common cause, always placing the interests of the Party, the Fatherland and the people above all else, and living up to the noble title of a Party member./.