Party General Secretary attends state banquet hosted by Lao leader

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse, together with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos and his spouse, join delegates in the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse, together with the high-level Vietnamese delegation, attended a state banquet hosted by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse in Vientiane on December 1 evening.



In an atmosphere of friendship, the Lao leader warmly welcomed General Secretary Lam and his spouse, along with the Vietnamese high-level delegation, to their state visit to Laos. He emphasised that the visit embodies the warm friendship and solidarity of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people towards their Lao counterparts.



He highlighted that the visit takes place when the Lao Party, State, and people are celebrating the 50th National Day, which serves as a significant encouragement and support for them and represents a rare, vivid expression of the close ties between the two countries.



He appreciated the results of the bilateral talks, which were conducted in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and strategic trust. Both sides reached a high level of consensus in evaluating the achievements of bilateral cooperation over recent years and in defining future cooperation directions.



Building upon the traditional special relationship, both sides agreed to elevate Laos–Vietnam relations to a new level: great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion, he said, noting this reflects their shared vision, coordinated efforts for strategic interests, and joint planning of orientations for sustainable, strong development and prosperity for both the Lao and Vietnamese peoples.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the state banquet hosted by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse in Vientiane on December 1 evening. Photo: VNA

For his part, General Secretary Lam affirmed that in the current context, strengthening and expanding cooperation and sustainably developing the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos holds increasing strategic significance, meeting the heartfelt aspirations of the people of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and worldwide.



On this occasion, he respectfully extended his warmest congratulations to Thongloun Sisoulith, other Lao Party and State leaders, and the entire fraternal Lao people on the 50th National Day (December 2, 1975 – 2025).



He wished the Lao people, under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, even greater successes in building and developing their country, and expressed his hope that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos will remain ever-strong and enduring./.