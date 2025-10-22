Party General Secretary attends special concert in Finland

Party General Secretary To Lam (fourth from right), his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly (centre) and artists at the concert in Helsinki on October 21 evening (Photo: VNA)



A special concert was held in the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse at the University of Helsinki on October 21 evening (local time), part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Finland.



The event, co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Helsinki administration, was also attended by members of the Vietnamese delegation, Mayor of Helsinki Daniel Sazonov, Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European country.



In her remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thanh Binh highlighted that the visit, the highest-level trip by a Vietnamese leader to Finland, marks a new stride in the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, which are geographically distant but share the common aspiration for peace, creativity, and sustainable development.



For more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Vietnam and Finland have jointly written a very special cooperation story – from a development assistance supplier and recipient into equal partners together working towards a green and innovative future.



Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse talk to artists at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Particularly, she went on, following the talks between Party General Secretary To Lam and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the two sides issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.



This is a breakthrough that opens up a framework of intensive, trustworthy, and comprehensive cooperation. More than ever, it reflects the countries’ solid political confidence and shared vision for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development, according to the diplomat.



The concert celebrated not only the Party leader’s official visit but also the new progress in bilateral ties. It featured performances by People’s Artist Bui Cong Duy and the Helsinki Metropolitan Orchestra, symbolising the friendship, cultural bond, and exchange of the two musical styles./.