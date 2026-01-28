Party General Secretary attends boarding school ground-breaking ceremony in Cao Bang

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the ground-breaking ceremony for the Truong Ha Boarding Primary and Secondary School. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 28 attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Truong Ha Boarding Primary and Secondary School in Truong Ha commune, the northern province of Cao Bang, as part of his working visit to the locality.



Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary Lam underlined that investment in an inter-grade boarding school at this border commune demonstrates the Party and State’s due attention to education and training, helping narrow regional development gaps while contributing to national defence and security and socio-economic development in border areas.



He also described the school as a meaningful and lasting tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and a continuation of the path he chose for national independence, the people’s happiness and future generations.

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the ground-breaking ceremony for the Truong Ha Boarding Primary and Secondary School. Photo: VNA

The Party leader praised Cao Bang province and relevant agencies for their proactive and responsible preparation for the project, and emphasised that construction must go hand in hand with creating a comprehensive and modern educational environment, combining academic teaching with moral education, patriotism and discipline.



Welcoming the “STEM Education and Practice Classroom” initiative by the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), the General Secretary urged closer coordination to expand the programme nationwide.



He encouraged Truong Ha students to study with ambition and aspiration, becoming “living markers” of culture, knowledge and patriotism along the sacred border.



Addressing the event, Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee Chairman Le Hai Hoa said the programme to build 248 inter-grade boarding schools in border communes is a major and strategically significant policy implemented under the Politburo’s Conclusion No.81. It reflects the Party’s long-term vision for education and training, population stabilisation, and safeguarding national sovereignty from the grassroots.



Cao Bang Province is building 11 boarding schools in this phase, including one sponsored by Hanoi. All are scheduled for completion and operation for the 2026–2027 school year, ensuring stable, long-term learning conditions for students and teachers.



At the ground-breaking ceremony, the Party leader and senior officials presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, individuals with meritorious service to the revolution, and disadvantaged families in the area./.