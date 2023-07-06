Party delegation pays working visit to Bolivia

A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Le Hong Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, is paying a working visit to Bolivia from July 3-7.



During the trip, the delegation met with Bolivian Vice President David Choque Huanca, President of the Chamber of Deputies Jerges Mercado, Minister of the Presidency María Nela Prada, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Mayta, and Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies Franklin Molina.



Speaking at the meetings, Quang affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always remember and appreciate the valuable support and solidarity that the progressive left-wing forces and the people of Latin America in general and of Bolivia in particular have given to Vietnam during its struggle for independence and current nation-building and defence efforts.



The Party official emphasised that Vietnam wants to promote friendly and multifaceted cooperation with Latin American countries, including Bolivia, for the common interests of the nations, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development of the two regions.



He stated that Vietnam and Bolivia share similarities in development goals and have a strong historical relationship. These are favourable conditions to strengthen their bilateral relations.



Bolivian officials said serving the country’s efforts toward national unity, political stability, economic development, and better regional position, Bolivia wishes to learn from Vietnam's experience in state management and peaceful and prosperous development.



Stressing Bolivia's appreciation for the traditional friendship, solidarity, and close ties with Vietnam, they affirmed the nation hopes to promote the bilateral relations through exchanges at various levels, as well as establishing and expanding cooperation in potential areas such as economy, trade, agriculture, energy, and construction.



Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.



At his talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bolivia Ignacio Mendoza Pizzaro, Quang expressed the wish to develop friendly and united relations between the two parties through maintaining party exchanges, strengthening communications work, promoting relations between mass organisations and people, and coordinating support for each other's positions in multilateral party forums.



Quang also delivered a speech at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the communist youth union of Bolivia./.