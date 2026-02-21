Party chief’s US trip marks milestone in high-level multilateral diplomacy: FM

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam (centre, back row) attends the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington D.C. on February 19 morning (local time). Photo: VNA Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has underscored the special significance of Party General Secretary To Lam’s trip to Washington D.C. to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace from February 18 – 20, describing it as a milestone in Vietnam’s high-level multilateral diplomacy.



The trip marked the Party and State’s first major high-level multilateral diplomatic engagement since the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), reflecting the country’s proactive and responsible approach to international affairs, the FM told the press on the trip's outcomes and significance.



He stressed that the important external activity concretised Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as set out at the 14th National Party Congress, which affirms that Vietnam will make active and responsible contributions to peace, cooperation and sustainable development, while also engaging constructively in addressing shared challenges in the region and the globe.



The FM noted that, in line with the spirit of Party General Secretary To Lam’s recent article titled “Promoting comprehensive foreign affairs at new height,” the new stage of diplomacy was reflected through this important multilateral engagement, which demonstrated Vietnam’s goodwill and efforts to contribute to promoting peace in the Middle East and to safeguarding the fundamental national rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to establish a Palestinian state in the region.



On the occasion of attending the meeting, the Vietnamese Party chief exchanged Vietnam’s views on the peace process in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, reaffirming the outlook and values of the Southeast Asian country - one that has endured immense sacrifices and losses from war and has consistently striven for peace.



International and host-country media spoke highly of Vietnam’s role as a founding member of the Gaza Board of Peace and Party General Secretary To Lam's participation at the head of a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State at the meeting, the FM said.



Public opinion viewed Vietnam’s involvement as a clear reflection of its foreign policy of contributing to global peace and development, as well as the international community’s recognition of and respect for Vietnam’s position and its capacity to contribute, he noted.



During discussions held on the sidelines of the event, the Party chief affirmed that Vietnam will make practical contributions, including participation in peacekeeping activities to help ensure stability in the Gaza Strip, as well as engagement in humanitarian assistance and post-conflict reconstruction efforts, FM Trung went on.



During his trip, Party General Secretary Lam had meetings with senior leaders of many countries, including leaders from the Middle East and other regions participating in the meeting.



He also met with US President Donald Trump, received US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, held phone talks with US lawmakers, and met with the Vietnamese community in the US. Meetings between Vietnamese ministers and their US counterparts were conducted in an effective and substantive manner.



According to the FM, at these engagements, the Party chief and members of the delegation briefed their counterparts on Vietnam’s situation and the outcomes of the 40-year Doi moi (Renewal) process, including five years of implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress with development goals set for 2030 and 2045.



He said the General Secretary shared Vietnam’s development orientations and foreign policy, highlighting efforts to further promote relations with partners, including the US, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework between Vietnam and the US.



The trip was seen as part of a broader series of external activities launched soon after the 14th National Party Congress, beginning with highly successful engagements with neighbouring countries, including state visit by the Party General Secretary and a high-level Party and State delegation to Laos, and the State visit to Cambodia to attend a meeting between the Politburo of the CPV and the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee, as well as a meeting among the leaders of the ruling parties of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, FM Trung noted.



He added that further important diplomatic activities with neighbouring countries are scheduled in the period ahead.



Regarding follow-up actions, Foreign Minister Trung said Vietnam would, in the coming period, conduct detailed studies and formulate concrete roadmaps to implement the Peace Plan, with priorities including stabilising the situation in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the ceasefire, advancing long-term reconstruction by addressing essential civilian needs and restoring infrastructure to gradually revive economic sectors, and strengthening the administrative apparatus and governance capacity of the Palestinian authorities in Gaza.



He noted that Vietnam will carry out detailed assessments to identify areas where it could contribute, citing its extensive participation in UN peacekeeping operations, which has been highly valued by the UN. Vietnam’s military and public security forces could continue to engage in UN peacekeeping activities, including helping to maintain security and social order in the Gaza Strip and providing training for local police forces.



He said Vietnam can also engage in humanitarian assistance and post-conflict reconstruction, drawing on its experience as a country that has endured prolonged wars and its current strengths in construction and infrastructure development, while contributing to the efforts of other international partners, including countries and international organisations, particularly UN bodies.



The FM stressed that Vietnam will continue to participate in or support initiatives by countries within and beyond the region aimed at promoting peace in the Middle East, ensuring peace and stability in the Gaza Strip, and, above all, safeguarding the fundamental national rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to establish their own state./.