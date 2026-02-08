Party chief’s state visits to Laos, Cambodia elevate neighbourly relations to new heights: FM

LPRP General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith hosts a welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary To Lam. Photo: VNA

The state visits to Laos and Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation on February 5 and 6, respectively, were highly successful, reflecting the strong political determination of the three nations to elevate their traditional friendship and neighbourly relations to new heights, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.



The visits are expected to help meet the ambitious development goals of each country in the new context, serve the interests of the three peoples, and make a positive contribution to peace, stability, prosperity and development in the region and the world, Trung told the Vietnam News Agency.



The minister assessed that the visits carried special political significance, as this was the first overseas trip undertaken by General Secretary Lam after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The timing clearly demonstrated Vietnam’s consistent priority and special importance attached to nurturing and deepening relations with neighbouring countries, especially Laos and Cambodia.

Trung noted that the visits conveyed a strong political message, reinforced by the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and many other senior Party and State leaders in the high-level delegation. This, he said, reflected the exceptionally high level of political trust among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, as well as their shared aspiration for peace, stability, prosperity and development, both in the region and beyond.



Regarding Laos, Trung underlined that the state visit took place only days after Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith had paid a visit to Vietnam following the successful organisation of the CPV’s 14th National Congress. It was also the first foreign visit to Laos after the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party’s 12th National Congress. These closely linked exchanges, he said, were vivid proof of the special solidarity, strategic cohesion, political trust, and shared development aspirations between the two Parties and two countries.



Over an intense 48-hour period in both countries, General Secretary To Lam and high-ranking Vietnamese leaders engaged in nearly 40 diplomatic activities, with talks and meetings conducted in a frank, open and highly trusting atmosphere, producing substantive outcomes in line with the visits’ objectives.



A particular highlight in Laos, according to the Foreign Minister, was General Secretary Lam’s briefing to more than 700 Lao officials - linked nationwide via live broadcast - on the outcomes of Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress. The briefing provided comprehensive updates on Vietnam’s achievements after 40 years of renewal and outlined strategic orientations for national development in a new era, reaffirming the continued priority given to Vietnam–Laos relations.



Assessing concrete outcomes of the Laos visit, Trung said Lao leaders highly valued its deep political significance, seeing it as a clear manifestation of Vietnam’s top priority for the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. On the basis of profound political trust and special bonds between the two Parties, States and peoples, the two sides reached important strategic consensus, opening up more substantive and effective cooperation prospects.



He highlighted three key results. First, both sides reaffirmed their strong political determination to preserve and further develop Vietnam–Laos relations as a priceless shared asset, while closely coordinating the implementation of the CPV’s 14th Congress Resolution and the LPRP’s 12th Congress Resolution. Vietnam reiterated its commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with Laos, providing sincere and steadfast support in the new development era.



Second, the visit helped concretise the “strategic cohesion” framework established in last December. The two sides agreed to immediately translate this concept into practice by aligning development strategies, socio-economic policies, infrastructure planning and development space, alongside strengthened cooperation in education, training and human resource development, with people placed at the centre to ensure long-term sustainability.



Third, both sides agreed to further consolidate absolute strategic trust and enhance coordination amid rapidly evolving regional and global developments, while promoting comprehensive implementation of existing agreements. Political cooperation will continue to play a guiding role, defence-security cooperation will remain a pillar for peace and stability, and economic cooperation was identified as the area requiring breakthroughs, particularly in infrastructure connectivity, trade, investment and human resources.



President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen welcomes Vietnamese Party leader To Lam. VNA Photo. Photo: VNA

Turning to Cambodia, Minister Trung said the state visit also produced highly practical and concrete results. Cambodian leaders expressed strong appreciation for the visit, admiration for Vietnam’s development achievements and recognition of Vietnam’s strategic decisions. The two sides reached broad consensus on principles and major orientations for bilateral relations in a new development phase, reflected in a joint statement and multiple cooperation documents.



He stressed that both countries reaffirmed mutual respect and top priority for bilateral ties, with political trust identified as the core guiding factor. Importantly, the two sides agreed on principles for managing and resolving differences through frank, constructive dialogue, mutual respect for legitimate core interests, and timely consultation, especially on border and cooperation-related issues.



Economic cooperation was highlighted as a breakthrough area, with commitments to improve the investment climate, boost trade towards a 20 billion USD target, strengthen supply chain connectivity and explore new economic linkage mechanisms. Defence and security cooperation will continue as a firm pillar, ensuring peaceful borders and joint efforts against transnational crime./.