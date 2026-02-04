Party chief’s State visit to Laos to inject strong momentum into bilateral ties in new phase: Ambassador

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh. Photo: VNA

The State visit to Laos on February 5 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam is expected to create strong new momentum for the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries, according to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter ahead of the visit, the ambassador stressed that the trip comes at a particularly meaningful time, as both countries have just successfully concluded their respective Party congresses. Laos held the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party from January 6-8, while Vietnam convened the 14th National Party Congress from January 19-23.



“This is a major political and diplomatic event in the early days of 2026,” Khamphao said. “It not only contributes to consolidating and nurturing the special relationship between our two Parties, States and people, but also injects strong momentum into Vietnam–Laos ties in a new phase." She noted that the visit marks a new milestone in the development of the bilateral relations in this new phase, underlines the strong political resolve of the two sides to deepen their ties and opens up opportunities for substantive, sustainable cooperation across many strategic areas.



During the visit, General Secretary Lam is scheduled to hold talks with Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and to meet other key leaders of the Lao Party and State. These engagements will allow the two sides to exchange in-depth views on orientations for bilateral cooperation in politics, economy, national defence, security, culture and social affairs.



Regarding economic cooperation, the two sides are expected to review and promote the implementation of major strategic economic agreements, particularly projects related to infrastructure connectivity, such as expressways and cross-border trade links. Khamphao added that the leaders of the two countries will discuss measures to enhance trade and investment ties in line with each country’s sustainable development strategy, which remains a shared priority.



“Economic cooperation will continue to be strengthened to facilitate trade development and value-chain connectivity between the two countries and within the region,” she said.



Highlighting recent achievements in economic cooperation, the ambassador said two-way trade reached 2.6 billion USD in 2025, reflecting robust growth. At the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, the two sides agreed to strive for annual trade growth of 10–15%, with a near-term target of 5 billion USD and a long-term goal of 10 billion USD.



To realise these ambitions, Vietnam and Laos will expand cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, supply chain development and business support, creating more favourable conditions for enterprises from both sides.



Beyond the bilateral ties, the visit also carries regional significance, as Southeast Asia faces new challenges related to security, development and deeper economic integration. The visit will provide an opportunity for the two Parties and States to reaffirm their close coordination not only bilaterally but also at regional and international forums.



The leaders are expected to discuss cooperation within sub-regional frameworks, including Mekong cooperation mechanisms, as well as other multilateral platforms, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.



Khamphao also noted that immediately after concluding the State visit to Laos, General Secretary Lam is scheduled to pay a State visit to Cambodia on February 6, further underscoring Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation in Southeast Asia./.