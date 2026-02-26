Party chief’s envoy briefs Vietnamese community in Russia on 14th National Party Congress outcomes

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Special Envoy of Party General Secretary To Lam, speaks at a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia on February 25. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Special Envoy of Party General Secretary To Lam, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia on February 25 to brief participants on the major outcomes of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 14th National Congress and key orientations set to help the country advance firmly into a new development era.



Attendees included the Consuls General of Vietnam in Vladivostok and Ekaterinburg, embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, outstanding students, leaders of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, along with other community representatives.



Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the positive developments in Vietnam – Russia relations over the past year, marked by frequent high-level visits and fruitful cooperation in education, trade and culture.



New Vietnamese imprints have emerged in Russia, including Ho Chi Minh Square in Saint Petersburg and the Vietnamese Culture Festival in Moscow, which attracted nearly one million visitors and contributed to the rise in Russian tourist arrivals in Vietnam. The image of Party General Secretary To Lam’s spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, and her emphasis on cultural diplomacy also left lasting impression on Russian friends, he said.



The 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam’s most significant political event recently, received special attention from Russia’s leadership. President Vladimir Putin was the first head of state to call and congratulate General Secretary Lam just one day after the congress concluded.



During his visit, Trung informed President Putin, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev, leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the congress outcomes. Notably, this marked the first meeting between a Russian President and a Vietnamese Foreign Minister since 1991, reflecting President Putin’s high regard for Vietnam, the CPV, General Secretary Lam and bilateral ties, according to Khoi.



Addressing the gathering, Trung focused on three issues: the congress outcomes, Vietnam – Russia relations, and key tasks ahead. He highlighted the three new aspects underscored at the congress – new missions, new mindset and new approaches, noting that its overarching motto, “say less – do more – follow through to the end”, reflects the determination to enhance leadership effectiveness and national development.



He lauded the dynamism of bilateral ties under the guidance of high-ranking leaders, with recent meetings described as substantive and sincere, and both sides reaffirming their resolve to further deepen cooperation.



Given the large number of students present, Trung stressed the need to step up education and training cooperation. From 2026, student exchanges and programmes sending Vietnamese students to Russia are expected to gain momentum, helping address shortages of personnel specialising in Russia-related work and tapping Russia’s scientific and educational strengths to build a high-quality workforce for Vietnam.



Do Xuan Hoang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, briefed the Foreign Minister on the community’s situation, added that vibrant activities supporting bilateral relations over the past year have helped strengthen optimism among the overseas Vietnamese.



He stressed that Vietnam’s fast development, sound ties with Russia, and the attention from Party and State leaders have supported the stability and prospects of the roughly 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in Russia. Despite certain difficulties, the community remain united and well organised, with associations and youth groups operating effectively and maintaining close links with the homeland./.