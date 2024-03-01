Making news
Party chief’s article the lodestar to navigate challenges: scholars
Entitled “Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Vietnam more prosperous, powerful, civilised, heroic with a fine and long lasting culture”, the three-part article reflects all of the Party’s policies and strategies, and serves as the lodestar during the mindset development and operational reality of the Party, said Nguyen Xuan Tung, a Party member from Ngoc Ha ward in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district.
In the article, the leader described the Party and political system building and rectification as a decisive solution to sailing through headwinds, Tung said, citing the Party chief as saying that the work must be done drastically, comprehensively, concertedly, regularly, and effectively, covering the all the aspects of politics, ideology, morality, and organisation and personnel affairs.
Regarding preparations for all-level Party Congresses for 2025-2030, towards the 14th National Party Congress, Tung stressed that officials and Party members, especially heads of agencies, must set bright examples to encourage the public to follow the Party’s guidelines and policies.
At the same time, they should be well aware of the domestic and international situation, maintain vigilance, and make greater efforts to successfully materialise programmes, plans, targets, and tasks set for the 13th tenure, as well as national development goals by 2030.
Dang Thanh Huong, from the Vietnam Lawyers Association, held that it is an elaborate and scientific article which offers a full, comprehensive, intensive, and clear review on the Party’s development for nearly a century.
She called the article a product of knowledge and theoretical thinking tested by the vivid reality of the Vietnamese revolution, and expressed her impression on its third part on further promoting glorious patriotic and revolutionary traditions, staying resolved to successfully implement the national development goals to 2025 and 2030, and building an increasingly wealthy, strong, civilised, and heroic Vietnam.
Huong suggested that the popularisation of the article be carried out seriously, regularly, intensively, and extensively among the Party units with diverse forms associated with the Party and political system building and rectification, the implementation of political tasks, and the organisation of national political events./.