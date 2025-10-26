Party chief welcomes UN Secretary-General in Hanoi

Party General Secretary To Lam receives United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in Hanoi on October 25. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 25 for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who attended the Signing Ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime the same day.

Expressing pleasure at reuniting with Guterres in Hanoi after over a year, General Secretary Lam thanked him and the UN for their unwavering support since Vietnam joined the organisation in 1977, saying the Vietnam-UN relationship is a standout success story now entering a new chapter.

He noted the significance of Guterres’ visit, which coincides with the UN’s 80th anniversary (October 24) and follows Vietnam’s National Day (September 2). After 30 years of war and 20 years under blockade and embargo, Vietnam has grown from a poor country reliant on UN aid to a nation that has achieved highly commendable accomplishments, he said, adding it is now making every effort for the common good, for peace and development, and for the well-being of its people.

According to the Party leader, Vietnam is fully aware of its responsibility and stays ready to engage in addressing global challenges, including peacekeeping, conflict settlement, sustainable development, human rights protection, and climate change.

With a deep appreciation for the value of peace, Vietnam supports the settlement of disputes and conflicts through peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, he said, suggesting that the UN Secretary-General supports Vietnam’s expanded role in UN peacekeeping operations, particularly amid a volatile global security landscape.

The host stressed Vietnam’s people-centred approach, with a focus on stable, sustainable and long-term development through science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and environmental protection. He expressed Vietnam’s willingness to share expertise and support other nations in economic growth, agriculture, health care, and education.

Thanking the UN and its member states for electing Vietnam to the UN Human Rights Council for two consecutive terms, Party chief Lam said this is the clearest testament to Vietnam’s commitments and achievements in ensuring the rights and well-being of its people.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is in Hanoi to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime. (Photo: VNA)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his special sentiments about each of his visits to Vietnam, recalling memories of the country’s struggle for independence and unification, which he said paralleled Portugal’s fight against fascism and global movements for national liberation and decolonisation, as well as Vietnam’s contribution to ending the Pol Pot regime.

He commended Vietnam’s journey of overcoming the hardships of war, blockade and embargo to achieve impressive socio-economic growth, while fulfilling its commitments on climate change response and playing an increasingly important role across all three pillars of UN activity.

Expressing confidence in Vietnam’s future, he said that under the leadership of Party General Secretary To Lam, the country will achieve the major goals it has set, including attaining double-digit growth in the coming years, and will assume a stronger and more influential role and voice in the international arena. It will actively contribute to strengthening multilateralism and reforming multilateral institutions so that developing and emerging economies can have a more commensurate and deserving role.

Describing Vietnam as a key pillar of South-South cooperation and of a balanced, stable, multipolar world order based on international law, the UN Secretary-General hoped that Vietnam will strongly support the balanced reform of the UN, continue development assistance activities, especially for developing countries, and oppose unilateral actions.

On global and regional issues, both sides agreed on the need to strengthen solidarity, promote dialogue and cooperation to prevent conflicts, and resolve disputes peacefully in line with the UN Charter and international law, highlighting the importance of regional organisations, particularly ASEAN, and ASEAN–UN cooperation.

Party General Secretary To Lam appreciated the UN Secretary-General’s kind words and reaffirmed that Vietnam stands ready to work with the UN and the international community to build a peaceful, just, stable, and sustainably developing world./.