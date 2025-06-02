Party chief visits two schools for students with disabilities in Hanoi

Party General Secretary To Lam on June 1 visits Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School and Xa Dan Secondary School - two schools for students with disabilities in Hanoi on the occasion of International Children's Day. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on June 1 visited and presented gifts to teachers and students of Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School and Xa Dan Secondary School - two schools for students with disabilities in Hanoi on the occasion of International Children's Day.



Praising the schools’ teachers and students for their performance over the past time, the Party leader said that although the path of the students here is much more thorny and difficult than others, with their courage, determination, self-respect, and optimism, plus assistance from their teachers, friends and families, they will gradually overcome all difficulties, and reach success.



He affirmed that the Party, the State, teachers, parents and the whole society always accompany, follow and support these children with all their love and responsibility.



He called on ministries, agencies, and authorities at all levels and the whole society to take stronger actions, noting caring for children with disabilities must be considered a political responsibility, a humanitarian commitment and also a measure of the civilisation and progress of the country.



He requested the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health closely coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to replicate the school model with similar functions to Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School and Xa Dan Secondary School or other specialised schools to create a home for children with congenital disabilities such as hearing impairment, visual impairment, intellectual disability, autism, Agent Orange effects and other disabilities, so that they have proper opportunities and conditions to integrate into the community.



The Party leader emphasised the need to build a synchronous policy system for special education, in which schools are linked with hospitals, treatment, rehabilitation and vocational guidance centres. It is also needed to strengthen training of specialised teachers, therapists, school psychologists, and develop a system of learning materials and teaching equipment suitable for each type of disability; provide financial support, scholarships, insurance and learning facilities for disabled students in both urban and rural areas, remote and isolated areas.



Party General Secretary To Lam visits the Art House for visually impaired students at Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, he urged the establishment of special education support centres, school models friendly to students with disabilities, and facilities accessible to all types of disabilities.



For the two schools, the Party Chief asked them to proactively connect with hospitals, medical organisations, and art-sports-vocational education facilities to build a multi-dimensional learning environment, helping children not only learn to read and write but also learn to work, learn to be good and useful people, and learn to live happily.



He asked the students’ parents not feel inferior because their children are disabled.



“Give their children more love, and work with the community to minimise the gap in care, education, and treatment compared to other normal ones,” the Party leader said, adding that children need to be loved, recognised, expected, and most of all, accompanied. The family is a solid support for them to confidently step out into society.



On this occasion, the Party leader presented musical instruments to the two schools, visited the dormitory for visually impaired students and the art space at the Nguyen Dinh Chieu school, and took photos with teachers and students./.