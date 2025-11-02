Party chief visits flood-hit Hue city

Party General Secretary To Lam (second, left) visits a flood-hit area in Khuong Pho Dong village, Quang Dien commune, Hue city. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam on November 2 visited and presented gifts to residents in the central city of Hue, who have been severely affected by the recent flooding.



Eight out of 40 communes and wards in Hue remain flooded, with average water levels between 0.3 and 0.5 metres, and deeper in some areas. Preliminary local statistics show more than 5,900 homes are still inundated. The worst-hit areas include Quang Dien and Phong Dien communes, and Hoa Chau and Phu Ho wards.



In Quang Dien, General Secretary Lam offered encouragement to families in Khuong Pho Dong village, which had been cut off by recent floods. He asked locals to stay resilient and work toward restoring normal life soon.

The Party, State, organisations, and people nationwide have extended their solidarity to central Vietnam and Hue city in particular, promptly providing aid to flood-hit communities, he said, adding forces are working to overcome the aftermath of the disasters, ensuring public safety, and making sure no resident is left isolated or without timely assistance.



On behalf of the Party and State leadership, General Secretary Lam presented 100 billion VND (about 3.8 million USD) and 200 tonnes of rice in support of Hue city’s Party Committee, authorities, and residents.



In Quang Dien commune, the leader handed over 45 gifts to households severely affected by the floods.



On this occasion, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, presented 20 billion VND in aid to Hue residents./.