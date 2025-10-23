Party chief visits Aalto University, meets Vietnamese students in Finland

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, Aalto University President Ilkka Niemela, and Vietnamese students studying in Helsinki (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam visited Aalto University on October 22 (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to Finland, where he met with the university's leadership and Vietnamese students.

Aalto University President Ilkka Niemelä welcomed General Secretary Lam and his entourage, highlighting the upgrade of Vietnam-Finland ties to a strategic partnership. He expressed confidence that the visit would create new momentum for bilateral cooperation, particularly in education and training.

Briefing the Vietnamese leader on the university's development, Niemelä said Aalto is Finland’s top-ranked institution and among the world’s 20 best young universities. Known for its multidisciplinary approach, the university offers programmes in high technology, industry, social sciences, and the arts, and has built a strong reputation for entrepreneurship and innovation.

He expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, education, and science and technology, and noted Aalto’s existing partnerships with Vietnamese institutions. He said the university hopes to expand cooperation in areas of strength such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, renewable energy, entrepreneurship, and innovation, praising Vietnamese students for their diligence, creativity, and adaptability.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (second, left) holds a working session with the representatives of Aalto University. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief thanked Aalto’s leadership for supporting Vietnamese students and emphasised that Vietnam places top priority on achieving breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and education, particularly in developing high-quality human resources in service of the country in the era of development.

He called on Aalto University to strengthen collaboration with Vietnamese universities and research institutes in higher and postgraduate education, scientific research, and technology transfer. He stressed that Aalto’s strengths align with Vietnam’s development goals.

Meeting Vietnamese students there, General Secretary Lam said the two countries will continue to prioritise practical collaboration, especially in education, science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

He noted that the Communist Party of Vietnam recently issued Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on promoting education and training, identifying education as a national policy and a key development driver.

The Vietnamese Party and the State are developing and implementing special, breakthrough mechanisms and policies to attract talent, and will always create the best possible conditions for students to contribute to the country, he added.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam visits the Aalto University prototyping laboratory on October 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam particularly encourages cooperation programmes between Finnish universities, including Aalto University, and Vietnamese educational institutions, he continued.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lam and the delegation toured Aalto’s prototyping laboratory, which develops research models supporting climate goals and the circular economy./.