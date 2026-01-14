Party chief urges military logistics-technical sector to lead sci-tech innovation in new era

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates. Photo: VNA

In the new era, the military’s logistics and technical sector must take the lead in sci-tech innovation, proactively absorbing the most advanced achievements of human knowledge and applying them to its development as well as to the country’s industrialisation and modernisation, Party General Secretary To Lam said on January 14.



The Party leader made the remarks at a ceremony held by the General Department of Logistics - Technical Services under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi, where the unit was awarded the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.



General Secretary Lam highlighted significant contributions made by generations of officers, soldiers and personnel in the military’s logistics and technical sector to the outstanding achievements and historic victories of the heroic Vietnam People’s Army in the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.



He said entering the period of renewal, and particularly in recent years, the general department has successfully fulfilled its role in providing strategic advice to the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, including proposing and implementing solutions to streamline, merge and reorganise logistics and technical agencies and units in a coherent and unified manner from grassroots level to the entire armed forces. It has also effectively implemented a number of strategically significant projects and programmes aimed at strengthening overall capacity.



General Secretary To Lam presents the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to the the General Department of Logistics - Technical Services under the Ministry of National Defence. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief called on the general department to continue promoting a spirit of proactiveness, creativity, self-reliance and resilience, ensuring the timely and sufficient supply of materials, weapons and technical equipment for both routine and ad hoc missions. Particular emphasis was placed on meeting the requirements of training, exercises, combat readiness and combat operations under all circumstances, as well as disaster prevention and response and epidemic control. He also stressed the need to further renew and improve logistics and technical support mechanisms in the new situation, while continuing to enhance standards of living and healthcare for troops, thereby contributing to stronger overall combat capability.



He underlined the importance of proactively forecasting and assessing global trends in military science, and of intensifying research and application of sci-tech advances, innovation and digital transformation in management, operations, design, manufacturing, production, maintenance and modernisation of weapons and technical equipment, as well as in the production of logistics supplies and technical materials. Special attention should be given to weapon systems and equipment of strategic significance, alongside improving the quality of scientific research at research institutions and training establishments within the general department and across the military’s logistics and technical sector.



The Party leader also stressed the need to place greater emphasis on caring for the welfare of service personnel, from meals, accommodation and daily living conditions to healthcare, particularly for officers and soldiers stationed in remote, border and island areas.



Expressing his confidence in the future development of the General Department, General Secretary Lam said he believed it would continue to grow in strength, uphold and build upon its proud traditions, foster unity, initiative and creativity across all areas of work, and successfully fulfil all assigned tasks, remaining worthy of the trust placed in it by the Party, the State and the people.



At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, presented the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to the general department in recognition of its exceptionally outstanding achievements in training, combat readiness, army building and national defence consolidation, contributing to the cause of building socialism and safeguarding the Fatherland./.