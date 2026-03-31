Party chief urges Military Central Hospital 108 to become model in healthcare

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the Ho Chi Minh Order (second time) to the Military Central Hospital 108. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam urged Military Central Hospital 108 to develop into a model healthcare institution and a reliable pillar serving both the armed forces and the public, while addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on March 30 marking the hospital’s 75th anniversary (April 1, 1951–2026).



General Secretary Lam praised the hospital for consistently fulfilling its critical mission of protecting the health of senior Vietnamese leaders as well as high-ranking leaders from Laos and Cambodia, tasks requiring strong expertise, political steadfastness and a profound sense of responsibility.



He highlighted the hospital’s mastery of advanced medical technologies, particularly in tissue and organ transplantation, affirming its position as one of Vietnam’s largest transplant centres and a leading liver transplantation facility, contributing to elevating the international standing of Vietnamese medicine.



Beyond treatment, the hospital has emerged as a major centre for medical training and scientific research, expanding international cooperation and adopting modern medical advances. It has also advanced digital transformation through hospital-wide electronic medical records, moving towards a smart hospital model.



Entering a new stage of national development, the Party chief urged the hospital to pursue long-term, forward-looking planning to strengthen its role as a trusted health care pillar.



He asked the Party committee, leaders and medical staff to implement Party policies on public health care, build a strong and exemplary organisation, uphold medical ethics, and develop high-quality human resources through improved talent training and attraction mechanisms.



The hospital was tasked with maintaining patient-centred care, enhancing professional quality, integrating treatment with research and training, and promoting breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in line with major Party resolutions.



The Party leader also emphasised expanding international cooperation, applying advanced and high-tech medical techniques, streamlining administrative procedures, and the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in management and healthcare services, while fostering a humane, professional and patient-friendly environment grounded in compassion, intellect and trust.



Expressing confidence in its future, General Secretary Lam said that Military Central Hospital 108 is well-positioned to achieve breakthroughs and develop into a leading medical centre in the country and the region, becoming a source of pride for Vietnamese medicine and a firm pillar of support for soldiers and citizens alike.



According to Lieutenant General, Professor and Doctor Le Huu Song, Director of Military Central Hospital 108, the hospital was founded 75 years ago during the resistance war with the mission of treating wounded soldiers, protecting troops’ health, and serving the revolutionary cause.



Through wartime hardships, national reconstruction, and deep international integration, generations of military doctors and staff have upheld the virtues of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers,” overcoming challenges to fulfil all assigned tasks. From modest wartime facilities, the hospital has developed into a strategic top-tier medical institution of the Vietnam People’s Army, a national special-grade hospital, and one of the country’s leading advanced medical centres.



At the ceremony, General Secretary Lam presented the Ho Chi Minh Order (second time) to the hospital in recognition of its outstanding and longstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause and national development, reflecting the Party, State and military’s trust in generations of military medical personnel./.