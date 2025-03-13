Party chief, spouse attend concert at Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse at the special concert (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse attended a special concert at the Concert Hall of the National University of Singapore (NUS)’s Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music (YST) on the evening of March 12 (local time).



Held in honour of the Vietnamese Party leader's official visit to Singapore and the recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the event also saw the attendance of Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and his spouse, along with high-ranking officials from both countries and members of the Vietnamese community in the island nation.



The concert was jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra, the YST, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, and the Vietnamese community liaison board. The performance featured 50 Vietnamese and around 10 Singaporean artists.



In his welcome speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh highlighted the power of music, particularly classical chamber music, in transcending borders and connecting souls. Much like music, the friendship between Vietnam and Singapore has been built over more than five decades on a foundation of trust, understanding, and shared aspirations for peace, development, and prosperity, he said.



Ambassador Anh emphasised that the official upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks a significant milestone, reflecting a new height in bilateral cooperation.



This advancement not only creates major opportunities in economy, trade, investment, education, and science and technology but also serves as a powerful catalyst for strengthening the bond between the two peoples.



The diplomat expressed his hope that each melody in this concert will serve as a heartfelt wish for the Vietnam-Singapore relationship to grow deeper, and more effective and sustainable.

A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Professor Peter Tornquist, Dean of the YST, affirmed that this event is more than just a musical performance - it is a celebration of the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Singapore.



He highlighted the shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties and fostering regional cultural and artistic exchanges, hoping for strengthened collaboration between the two countries in music.



The YST is ready to support the development of Vietnam's music ecosystem, and welcome talents to Singapore, and connect them with a network of partners, educators, and artists in the country, he added./.