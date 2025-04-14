Party chief spotlights close friendship between Vietnam and China

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and China are two close neighbours, connected by mountains and rivers, and the people of the two countries have shared many similarities in culture and customs, and together cultivated a long-standing traditional friendship that has lasted for thousands of years, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam has written in an article.

The following is a translation of the article which was published on the People’s Daily of China.

JOINING HANDS TO OPEN A NEW ERA OF DEVELOPMENT OF VIETNAM-CHINA FRIENDSHIP

At the invitation of mine and President Luong Cuong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, comrade Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People's Republic of China, will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 14-15, 2025, in the year when the people of the two countries joyfully celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China (January 18, 1950 - January 18, 2025) and the Year of Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange.

This is comrade Xi Jinping's fourth visit to Vietnam since he assumed the responsibility of Party General Secretary and President of China, and also his second visit to Vietnam in the 13th-term National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the 20th-term National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). As the Supreme Leader of the Communist Party of China and the People's Republic of China who has visited Vietnam the most in history, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping is a sincere comrade and a close friend of Vietnam. The Party, State and people of Vietnam warmly welcome and believe that the visit will definitely be a great success, making a great and important contribution to strongly promoting the tradition of friendship and opening a new era of development in Vietnam - China relations.

I- Vietnam - China relations: History of close friendship, comprehensive cooperation achievements

In the revolutionary journey that was closely linked from the beginning with countless difficulties, generations of leaders of the two Parties and two countries, directly President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong, have constantly worked hard to cultivate "the close relationship between Vietnam and China, both comrades and brothers". During many years of revolutionary activities in China, President Ho Chi Minh always received precious sentiments and enthusiastic help from the Chinese communists and people. Under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese communists also actively participated in the revolutionary movement in China. The history of standing shoulder to shoulder and sharing joys and sorrows between the revolutionary predecessors of the two countries was a shining example in the revolutionary struggle movement of the world proletariat, laying a solid foundation for the future friendship between Vietnam and China.

On the basis of the reliable relationship between the two Communist Parties, on January 18, 1950, shortly after its establishment, the People's Republic of China became the first country in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). Vietnam was also the first Southeast Asian country to officially establish diplomatic relations with China. This was a brilliant historical milestone, opening a new era for the Vietnam - China friendship. Under the guidance of the two Communist Parties, the people of the two countries gave each other sincere and wholehearted help and support, contributing to the victory and success of the national liberation revolution and the cause of national construction and development in the direction of socialism in each country.

Over the past 75 years, peace, friendship and development cooperation have always been the main stream in the relationship between the two countries, because the two Parties and the two countries share an unchanging common perception that the stable, sustainable and long-term development of the Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation is a fundamental and long-term interest, an earnest aspiration for generations of the two peoples for peace and friendship, of great significance to the revolutionary cause in each country, in line with the great trend of the times of peace, stability, cooperation and prosperous development.

In the overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, the Party and State of Vietnam have always persistently and consistently given top priority to and determined to work with the Party and State of China to develop the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, for the happiness of the people of the two countries, for the cause of peace and progress of all mankind. The Vietnamese people will never forget the great and effective assistance of the Chinese people in historical periods. Vietnam always considers China's prosperous development as an opportunity for itself, and is pleased and appreciates China's affirmation of prioritising the development of relations with Vietnam in its neighbourhood diplomacy and considers this a strategic choice of both countries.

From those important common perceptions, the Vietnam-China relationship in recent years has been continuously promoted to new heights, achieving many important and comprehensive achievements and marks in all fields. Senior leaders of the two Parties and the two countries have maintained regular strategic exchanges in many flexible forms, promptly making important decisions to orient and shape the continuous development of the Vietnam-China relationship to become more substantive and effective.

Most recently, the two countries agreed to elevate the relationship to a Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance during the historic visit to Vietnam by General Secretary and President Xi Jinping (December 2023).

Along with that, diverse exchange and cooperation mechanisms across channels and in all fields, from central to local levels, as well as cooperation in international multilateral forums and institutions, have also seen increasingly substantive developments, contributing to enriching and deepening the content of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership framework.

Economic and trade relations have continuously developed strongly, bringing many practical benefits to the people of the two countries. Over the past three decades, bilateral trade turnover has grown by more than 6,400 times, reaching a new peak, exceeding 200 billion USD in 2024. Vietnam has maintained its position as China's largest trading partner in ASEAN, emerging to become China's 4th largest trading partner in the world, while China is Vietnam's largest trading partner. To date, China has become the 3rd largest foreign investor in Vietnam, leading in the number of new investment projects.

The fields of people-to-people exchange, culture, education, and tourism between the two countries have achieved many encouraging results, are increasingly vibrant, and have become new bright spots contributing to consolidating a more solid social foundation for Vietnam-China relations. It can be said that the friendship between the people of the two countries is increasingly close, as the image that General Secretary and President Xi Jinping once summarised very concisely is "small streams flowing forever, converging into a large river of friendly exchange between the two countries".

The two sides have satisfactorily resolved many issues left over from history, and agreed to persistently and properly handle and actively resolve disagreements through peaceful measures on the basis of mutual understanding and respect, in accordance with international law.

For the relations between the two Parties and two countries to develop well and comprehensively as they are today, the most important lesson is the sincerity, trust and mutual understanding between the two socialist neighbouring countries under the leadership of the Communist Parties, deeply rooted in the tradition of humanity and respect for human relations of the two peoples; the intellectual vision, determination and action of generations of leaders of the two Parties and two countries; and the joint efforts and participation of the political systems and people of the two countries. The Party, State and People of Vietnam respect and appreciate the sentiments, enthusiasm and especially important great contributions of General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to the Vietnam-China relationship over the past many years.

II. Vision for a new era of development: For the happiness of the peoples of both countries, and for the cause of peace and progress of humanity.

The world is undergoing profound, fundamental changes of epochal nature, with deep transformations in every aspect under the impact of major shifts in politics, economy, culture, society, and science and technology. The period from now until 2030, with a longer-term vision toward 2045 and even 2050, the mid-point of the 21st century - key milestones tied to the revolutionary causes of the two Parties and the two countries - will be the most crucial period for shaping a new world order. It will open up great opportunities, while also posing significant challenges for nations.

For Vietnam, this is a period of important strategic opportunity, a decisive sprint stage to usher in a new era of national development and to fulfill President Ho Chi Minh’s aspiration of

For China, this is a pivotal period and a stepping stone in realising its second centenary goal, building the People's Republic of China into a modern socialist power that is prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious, and beautiful.

The context requires both countries to adopt an international vision and national actions to fully seize strategic opportunities, turn challenges into opportunities, and build a prosperous future for both nations. We have enough solid foundation and confidence to realise the long-term development goals of each country, and now is a favourable time for the two Parties and two countries to jointly set forth a vision for a new era of Vietnam-China relations, for the happiness of the peoples of both nations, and for the cause of peace and progress of humanity. Specifically as follows:

First,

maintaining strategic exchanges and advancing political trust. This is the most important issue and the foundation for the successful implementation of programmes, plans, and agreements between the two sides, ensuring a political basis for the relations between the two Parties and countries to grow in a right and healthy direction. Both sides should continue to effectively implement existing mechanisms for high-level exchanges and contacts, while closely and harmoniously combining Party, State, and people-to-people diplomacy. It is also important to further improve the effectiveness and elevate cooperation in the fields of foreign affairs, national defence, and security, and between sectors, agencies, and localities of the two countries.

Second

, strengthening practical cooperation across various fields and creating new growth drivers. Vietnam is always ready to join hands with China to make bilateral cooperation more substantive, intensive, balanced, and sustainable, becoming a model of sincere and effective cooperation between neighboring socialist and developing countries, better serving the interests of their people. The two sides should work together to explore new forms of cooperation aligned with the key priorities in each country’s socio-economic development strategy, focus on implementing major projects that will serve as new symbols of Vietnam-China cooperation, with the highest priority given to the development of three standard-gauge railway lines connecting the two countries in strategic infrastructure connectivity. Cooperation should be expanded in the areas where China has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and high-quality human resource training, to create new highlights in bilateral cooperation in line with global development trends.

Third,

further strengthening the favourable social foundation for Vietnam-China relations. In our phone talks earlier this year, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and I jointly announced the launch of the 2025 Year of Vietnam - China Humanistic Exchange. This is a most timely opportunity to promote people-to-people exchanges and enhance public communication about the friendship between the two Parties, the countries, and their peoples; to foster practical cooperation in culture, tourism, education, and training; and to make good use of “red” historical sites that carry revolutionary significance in both Vietnam and China, and to inspire pride and strengthen the confidence of people from all walks of life in the socialist path chosen by our two Parties and peoples, and in the long-standing Vietnam-China friendship. In this effort, major press and media agencies in both countries play an important role in enhancing mutual affection and understanding between the two peoples, tightening the bond between the two nations, and contributing to the promotion of cooperation, friendship, and mutual benefit.

Fourth,

working together to build a peaceful and stable environment for the new era and the new stage of development in each country. The continuous promotion of a sound, healthy Vietnam-China relationship, along with joint efforts to properly manage and resolve differences based on high-level common perceptions, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, serves as an important stabilising factor amid the current complex and unpredictable regional and international situation. This approach aligns with the long-standing traditions and earnest shared aspirations of both peoples for peace, friendship, cooperation, and the sustainable development and prosperity of each nation.

During his state visit to Vietnam in December 2023, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping profoundly summarised:

Building on the 75-year tradition of friendly relations, with many cultural similarities and shared interests in peace and development for the peoples of both nations, the two Parties and countries are confident and determined to advance the glorious and great cause, to continue deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and promoting the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries trategic significance, developing quickly and sustainably; and to successfully build socialism in each country, and firmly step into a new era of development.

The success of the friendship between our two Parties and two countries not only brings happiness and serves the best interests of our peoples but also makes increasingly practical and responsible contributions to peace, stability, social progress, and the prosperous development of nations in the region and around the world./.