Party chief receives prominent intellectuals, scientists nationwide

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses a meeting with 200 prominent intellectuals and scientists in Hanoi on December 30 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 30 for 200 prominent intellectuals and scientists who are currently working in various fields of research, application, education, and training nationwide.

Recognising the contributions by intellectuals and scientists to the country’s achievements, especially during 40 years of renewal, the Party chief said that the Party, State and people expect their continued contributions as science, technology and innovation is the way that help the country catch up with the world and surpass the nation itself and the world.

He pointed to the need for the Party, State and all-level administration to make strong renovation in training, recruiting and using intellectuals and scientists.

The leader urged intellectuals and scientists to fulfil their responsibilities and missions in the new revolutionary phase, joining hands with the entire Party, military and people to achieve strategic goals, turning the country into a developed, high-income nation by 2045, on a par with global powers.

The effective and early implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation will make an inspiration, new momentum, and a new frontier for creativity for them, he held.

The Party chief expressed his hope that intellectuals and scientists will play the key role in elevating Vietnam to the top three Southeast Asian countries in research and development of artificial intelligence, and among the top 50 nations globally in terms of digital competitiveness and e-government development. By 2030, Vietnam should have at least five digital technology companies on par with global tech powers. By 2045, Vietnam will be one of the global technology hubs, ranking among the top 30 countries in innovation and digital transformation, he said.

He also called on intellectuals and scientists to exert more efforts in training the next generation of intellectuals, while reinforcing the workers-peasants-intellectuals alliance in the new context, attracting Vietnamese intellectuals working abroad and international intellectuals to contribute to the country's development, and strengthening cooperation with overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and foreign scientists in transferring, developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation is essential, especially in new fields such as digital and green transformation.

Particularly, it is crucial to develop a high-quality intellectual contingent and human resources, with the main role played by educators who should primarily be scientists and intellectuals, with plans to train leading scientists in fields crucial for the country's development, such as artificial intelligence, digital and green transformation, quantum computing, and biosciences, he stressed.

The Party General Secretary also pointed to the need for a closer link among scientific centres, research institutes, schools, and enterprises, and the necessity for intellectual property laws and regulations to be perfected.

To ensure the country confidently steps into a new era, the era of the nation’s rise, he emphasised that the Party, State, and people place great trust and expectation in intellectuals and scientists, who are the pioneers driving innovation and breakthroughs, accelerating the goal of fast and sustainable national development in the new period./.