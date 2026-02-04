Party chief receives Jordanian House Speaker, urges stronger bilateral ties

Party General Secretary To Lam receives Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi in Hanoi on February 3. Photo: VNA

The shared view was expressed on February 3 during a reception hosted by Party General Secretary To Lam for Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.



General Secretary Lam reaffirmed the firm commitment of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to further consolidate and promote the traditional friendship and cooperation with Jordan, for the benefit of both nations and for regional and global peace and development.



Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and extended his congratulations to General Secretary To Lam on his re-election.



Conveying greetings from King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein to the Party chief and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, the Speaker stressed that Jordan and the King personally attach great importance to relations with Vietnam. He noted that following the King’s visit in November 2025, both Jordan’s executive and legislative bodies have been actively directed to advance bilateral cooperation.



Praising Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi said Jordan is keen to step up cooperation and experience-sharing with Vietnam in areas where it holds strengths, particularly science and technology and emerging high-tech industries.



Referring to the concrete outcomes of his talks with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the Speaker said the two countries still have ample room for cooperation, notably in economy, defence and security, agriculture, healthcare and tourism. He affirmed that the Jordanian legislature stands ready to support and facilitate closer, more effective cooperation between the two governments for the benefit of both peoples.



On regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to enhance mutual support and coordination of stance, based on respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to settle disputes by peaceful means through dialogue in line with international law and the UN Charter.



They also agreed to work together to make practical contributions to peacebuilding, conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction in the region, including active and responsible participation in the Peace Council’s efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and their consistent stance on the Palestine issue./.