Party chief pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, General Secretary Le Duan in Moscow

Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at the Le Duan Square in Moscow on May 10. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 10 afternoon (local time) laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue in the Ho Chi Minh Square and at the memorial stele of Party General Secretary Le Duan in the Le Duan Square in Moscow, Russia.

In a solemn and emotional atmosphere, General Secretary Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation offered flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, the outstanding leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the world communist movement, a hero of national liberation, and a great man of culture. President Ho Chi Minh was also a great friend of the Russian people. He laid the foundation for the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

The activities took place within the framework of General Secretary Lam’s official visit to Russia where he also attended the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh is located in the square spanning an area of 676 sq.m with three landings and eight steps symbolising eight lotus petals. The statue is made of bronze with a height of 5 metres and is placed on a bronze pedestal 6 metres long and 0.5 metre thick.

The pedestal below the statue solemnly inscribes President Ho Chi Minh's saying "Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom" in Russian.

This is a familiar place for overseas Vietnamese in Russia during holidays, Lunar New Year (Tet), festivals or their family celebrations.

Visiting the Le Duan Square, the Vietnamese delegation offered flowers in memory of Party General Secretary Le Duan, an excellent and close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh. Comrade Le Duan was an outstanding and brilliant leader of the Party, a creative theorist, full of compassion, simplicity and modesty. In international activities, he made a very important contribution to building and consolidating the special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and brotherly friendship between Vietnam and the Soviet Union and other socialist brotherly countries.

A red granite memorial stele at the centre of the square is engraved with the words in Russian meaning "Le Duan Square: In memory of the famous activist of the international communist workers’ movement and national liberation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, great friend of the Soviet Union, 1907-1986"./.