Party chief pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 48 on Hang Ngang street

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 48 on Hang Ngang street in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam on August 31 offered incense in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh at the national historic and cultural site of House No. 48 on Hang Ngang street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem ward, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

With deep respect and boundless gratitude, the Party chief and his entourage solemnly paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh – a brilliant leader of the Party and people, a great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a hero of national liberation, and a great man of culture, who devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

General Secretary To Lam views the exhibition at the 48 Hang Ngang relic site. Photo: VNA

Following the incense-offering ceremony, General Secretary Lam and the delegation toured the site, where they listened to a presentation about the memorial, the precious artifacts related to President Ho Chi Minh preserved there, and stories about the drafting of the Declaration of Independence that gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

In the guestbook, the Party leader wrote that he was deeply honoured and moved to revisit the historic site House No. 48 on Hang Ngang street, where beloved President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The entire Party, people, and army will continue to safeguard and build upon the achievements of the revolution, striving to make Vietnam ever more prosperous and stronger, standing shoulder to shoulder with friends across the five continents, as Uncle Ho always wished, he continued.

The house at No. 48 on Hang Ngang street, once belonging to Trinh Van Bo and Hoang Thi Minh Ho, patriotic bourgeois industrialists steadfastly loyal to the revolution, is located in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, a bustling commercial hub in the past. The house, with two facades – one facing Hang Ngang street and the other opening onto Hang Can street – was chosen as President Ho Chi Minh’s residence and workplace upon his return from the Viet Bac resistance base in August 1945. He stayed and worked there from August 25 until early September 1945.

This was also the place where the Party Central Committee approved three crucial decisions: the Declaration of Independence, the organisation of the National Day celebration, and the establishment of the provisional government – laying a firm foundation for the new Vietnamese state. Notably, in this modest space, President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence that was read at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam – now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Recognising its historical significance, the Ministry of Culture and Information (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) listed House No. 48 on Hang Ngang street as a national historical and cultural relic site./.