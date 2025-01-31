Party chief pays tribute to ancestors at Hoa Lu ancient capital

Party General Secretary To Lam offered incense at the special national historical site of Hoa Lu ancient capital in the northern province of Ninh Binh on January 31, in celebration of the ongoing Lunar New Year festival (Tet) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s upcoming 95th anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

During his visit to the site in Truong Yen commune, Hoa Lu city, the Party leader offered incense at the temples dedicated to King Dinh Tien Hoang and King Le Dai Hanh, honouring their contributions to the nation.

King Dinh Tien Hoang is credited with unifying the country by defeating 12 warlords, establishing the centralised feudal state of Dai Co Viet in 968 – the first of its kind in Vietnam. His reign marked the end of political fragmentation and affirmed Vietnam’s sovereignty and the aspiration for a prosperous and independent nation, setting the foundation for future dynasties.

King Le Dai Hanh is remembered for his leadership in repelling Song Dynasty invaders and safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity against Champa incursions. His rule saw significant economic, cultural, and diplomatic achievements, reinforcing national independence and laying the groundwork for future dynastic prosperity.

The Party chief and his entourage pledged to work alongside the entire Party, army, and people in upholding the revolutionary spirit and patriotic tradition of the nation, overcoming challenges, fulfilling the goals set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, and propelling Vietnam into a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

On the same day, the delegation also placed incense at the temples of King Ly Thai To, King Tran Nhan Tong, and other historical figures at the Dan Kinh Thien site in Gia Sinh commune, Gia Vien district./.