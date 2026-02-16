Party chief offers incense in tribute to kings, President Ho Chi Minh

Party General Secretary To Lam visits Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex. Photo: VNA

In the festive atmosphere marking the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lunar New Year 2026, Party General Secretary To Lam offered incense in tribute to the nation’s forefathers at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67, part of the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 16, or the 29th day of the last lunar month.



General Secretary Lam respectfully paid homage to kings who made significant contributions to national construction and development, expressing gratitude for their legacy and praying for national prosperity, peace and the well-being of the people.





Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

In a meeting with staff of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel relic site, the Party chief commended their efforts in safeguarding, preserving and promoting the site’s cultural heritage values. He underscored the citadel’s profound historical significance as a millennium-old symbol of the nation’s enduring spirit, cultural quintessence and statecraft, where successive dynasties founded and defended the country, thereby nurturing Vietnam’s longstanding traditions of patriotism and civilisation.



To help preserve the nation’s heroic history and cherished moral values, he called on the site’s staff to further advance restoration, conservation and promotion efforts, ensuring that both domestic and international visitors gain deeper insight into and pride in the historical legacy of Vietnam and Thang Long–Hanoi.



Earlier the same morning, the General Secretary offered incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67, where the leader spent his final moments. The site continues to preserve numerous mementos associated with his life and revolutionary career.



The Party leader commemorated President Ho Chi Minh, a towering symbol of patriotism who devoted his entire life to national independence, freedom and the happiness of the people, and contributed to the global struggle for peace, human dignity and friendship among nations.



Recognising the dedication of the relic site’s staff in preserving valuable documents and artifacts related to President Ho Chi Minh, General Secretary Lam urged them to redouble efforts to safeguard and promote these materials, helping the public and international visitors better understand the late leader’s life and legacy.



Extending Lunar New Year greetings, he wished all officials and staff of the relic sites and their families good health, happiness and continued success in fulfilling their entrusted duties.



In 2025, the relic site welcomed approximately 2.6 million domestic and international visitors and organised numerous thematic exhibitions./.