Party chief meets with Vietnamese community in Kazakhstan

Party General Secretary To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Kazakhstan on the evening of May 5 as part of his ongoing state visit to the Central Asian country.



Ambassador Pham Thai Nhu Mai briefed the Party chief on the embassy’s operations, the Vietnam – Kazakhstan relations, and activities involving the Vietnamese community there.



Community representatives expressed their pride in Vietnam’s development and gratitude for the Party and State’s continued support for overseas Vietnamese.



They proposed strengthening the Vietnam – Kazakhstan cooperation in science, technology, and education, and voiced their belief that Vietnam’s growing stature in the world will inspire their deeper connections with the homeland.



General Secretary Lam expressed his pleasure at visiting Kazakhstan for the first time in his current role, calling it a significant milestone in the two countries’ traditional friendship.



The countries are considering the elevation of their ties to a strategic partnership, he noted, pointing out the growing cooperation in trade, tourism, education, along with cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse take a group photo with embassy members. (Photo: VNA)

Updating participants on Vietnam’s progress, he highlighted major achievements after nearly four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), with strengthened political, economic, diplomatic, and defence – security capabilities.



He praised the Vietnamese community in Kazakhstan for their integration into the local society, as well as their solidarity and efforts to preserve the national identity. He recognised the contributions by the Vietnamese People's Association and Young Vietnamese Intellectuals' Association in Kazakhstan, calling on them to keep promoting their role as important bridges connecting the community with the homeland.



Commending the embassy’s diplomatic, citizen protection, and community development efforts, he urged its staff to remain professional, responsible, and dedicated to serving both national interests and the Vietnamese community abroad.



He took the occasion to extend his regards and wishes for good health, happiness, and success to all embassy personnel and Vietnamese nationals living in Kazakhstan./.