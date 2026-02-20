Party chief meets with representatives of Vietnamese community, agencies in US

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the meeting. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam met with representatives of the Vietnamese community and agencies in the US on February 19 evening (local time) as part of his trip to Washington D.C. to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.



Reporting to the General Secretary and members of the delegation on the activities of the Vietnamese community, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung stated that the Vietnamese community is currently a large and increasingly integrated community, affirming its role in the fields of science and technology, education, healthcare, finance, business, and social life. Throughout many decades, the Vietnamese community abroad, including the Vietnamese community in the US, has not only been an inseparable part of the nation but also an important force contributing to enhancing the nation's position, strength, and prestige on the international stage.



The Vietnamese community in the US has always looked towards the homeland, actively contributing and readily accompanying the country with knowledge, experience, resources, and concrete initiatives in this new phase of development. Vietnamese representative agencies in the US always coordinate closely and comprehensively implement political, economic, cultural tasks and work related to overseas Vietnamese.



Dung affirmed that as Vietnam is entering a new era of development, Vietnamese representative agencies in the US strive to improve the quality of service to the Vietnamese community, effectively protect citizens, and strengthen connections between the community and the homeland, contributing to the effective implementation of the Party's foreign policy in this new period.



Many members of the Vietnamese community expressed that the General Secretary's presence at today's meeting was not only a sign of attention, but also a source of encouragement and guidance for the Vietnamese community in the US to continue to develop their intellect, courage, and sense of responsibility, contributing to the building and protection of the Fatherland in the new era. Many shared sincere thoughts and stories about their work, lives, and aspirations to stand alongside the country.



Speaking at the meeting, General Secretary To Lam extended warm sentiments, heartfelt greetings, and best wishes for a new year filled with good health, peace, happiness, prosperity, and success to the entire Vietnamese community in the US.



The Party chief shared that Vietnam's participation in the Gaza Board of Peace as a founding member is a significant diplomatic milestone, affirming a new mindset, a new spirit, and new actions to contribute effectively in the new era. This is also the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress, which defined the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, actively and responsibly participating in resolving common regional and international issues.



He noted that the Vietnamese community in the US is increasingly integrating deeply, always looking towards the homeland with a desire to make practical contributions to the cause of national construction and defence. The fact that compatriots abide by local laws and actively participate in economic, trade, investment, science and technology cooperation, and innovation activities are also practical contributions to the country and to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the US, he said.



Regarding Vietnam's major orientations in the coming period, the top leader stated that the 14th National Party Congress set the goal of maintaining a peaceful and stable environment; achieving rapid and sustainable national development; comprehensively improving and enhancing the people's lives; ensuring strategic autonomy, self-reliance, self-confidence, advancing strongly in the new era. Vietnam will also strive to successfully achieve the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030; and realise the vision of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045, and building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, strong, civilized, and happy socialist Vietnam.



Emphasising that Vietnam always considers the US a strategically important partner and one of Vietnam's major trading partners, the General Secretary highly appreciated the consistent stance of the US.



Congratulating the achievements of the Vietnamese community in the US in all fields, the General Secretary affirmed that the Party and State always welcome and create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, scientists, and entrepreneurs to contribute more to the country's development, especially in key areas during the new development phase. The Party and State will improve policies for overseas Vietnamese, while strengthening coordination with local authorities to protect their legitimate rights and interests, helping them to live, work, and develop peacefully in their host countries.



The General Secretary emphasised that the overseas Vietnamese community is an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc, and a crucial driving force for the country. The consistent policy of the Party and State is to always care for and look after the overseas Vietnamese community, he stressed./.