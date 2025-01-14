Party chief lauds Bac Ninh’s vision for tier-1 urban area in 2025

Party General Secretary To Lam (centre) and officials press the button to launch the construction of the Ho Chi Minh Temple and Van Mieu park in Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam praised the northern province of Bac Ninh for its vision to achieve criteria for a tier-1 urban area this year and a centrally-run city by late 2026.

During a working session with the provincial Party Committee on January 13, Lam lauded the locality's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, ranking among the top nationwide, alongside its strides in maintaining political security, social safety, building a robust and transparent Party and political system, and improving citizens' lives.

Bac Ninh has already basically met the criteria for a modern industrial province and a key economic growth hub in the Red River Delta, he said.

The locality was urged to enhance the governance effectiveness and efficiency at all levels of administration, transitioning toward an urban governance model. This includes pushing forward with administrative reforms and improving the provincial competitiveness index while successfully directing all-level Party Congresses ahead of the 21st provincial Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

Attention should be paid to the serious overhaul of the local political system to ensure it is streamlined and operates effectively and efficiently, he added.

To achieve or surpass the economic growth targets of over 8% in a base scenario or over 10% in a high scenario this year, he suggested Bac Ninh invest in expansive urban developments, tourism, and entertainment complexes, along with strategic transportation, industrial zones, urban amenities, shopping outlets, inland container depots, and logistics. Such investments are expected to stimulate growth in tourism, services and culture, benefiting not only Bac Ninh but also the broader Hanoi capital region.

The Party chief also underscored the need to continue preserving and developing cultural values, ensuring social welfare, and improving the well-being of local residents.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Lam presented gifts to retired provincial Party secretaries, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, war invalids, and students who won gold medals at 2024 international competitions.

Earlier, he offered incense and flowers at a memorial site dedicated to Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Cu in Tu Son city.

In the afternoon, he pressed the button to launch the construction of the Ho Chi Minh Temple and Van Mieu park in Bac Ninh city.

Wrapping up his visit, Lam toured the Amkor Technology Vietnam factory in Yen Phong district, where he met with workers and employees, extending New Year greetings and expressing appreciation for their contributions to local development./.