Party chief joins Great National Unity Festival in Hanoi's Thuong Cat ward

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the 2025 Great National Unity Festival in Thuong Cat ward, Hanoi, on November 14, during which he affirmed that national unity is a tradition, a priceless legacy of the nation’s forebears, and the source of all achievements and victories of the Vietnamese people.

He emphasised that the strength of national unity begins with simple yet profound elements: trust and human compassion. By placing the interests of the nation above all else, differences can find common ground and challenges can find solutions.

The General Secretary stressed that unity starts within the Party, extends throughout the political system, encompasses social strata, and reaches the international arena.

He outlined seven specific areas of focus: prioritising people as the foundation; discipline and integrity; streamlining administrative apparatus; unleashing development resources; welfare, culture, and human development; linking national defence and security with international integration; and people-to-people diplomacy, as well as sports, culture, tourism, and education exchanges.

General Secretary Lam stressed the spirit of the “Five Dares” (dare to think, dare to speak, dare to act, dare to take responsibility, dare to innovate for the common good) and the “Three Togethers” (planning together, acting together, sharing together) to strengthen national unity.

Regarding local governance, he highlighted the need for democracy, transparency, and dialogue to build consensus, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and officials, and create a leaner, more efficient, and cost-effective administrative system that enhances development opportunities.

The leader also noted the power of national unity in socio-economic development, saying unity can help accelerate key projects, improve education and healthcare, promote a just energy transition, protect the environment, and enhance regional connectivity.

On the occasion, General Secretary Lam called on all citizens, officials, military personnel, and overseas Vietnamese to work together to preserve and further strengthen the power of national unity.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents a statue of President Ho Chi Minh to Thuong Cat ward, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong Cat ward has 18 residential groups, over 6,400 households, and more than 25,000 residents. The ward reflects the traditional cultural identity of the Red River riverside region and serves as a transitional area between central urban districts and industrial-logistics zones along the Red River and northern suburban areas of Hanoi.

Van Thuy Hoa, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thuong Cat ward, said efforts to promote national unity are continually renewed to foster broad social consensus and mobilise the strength of local communities. Various movements and patriotic emulation campaigns have produced numerous exemplary models and initiatives, with many Front committees successfully mobilising social resources.

Up to 94.5% of households in the ward have been recognised as “cultural families” and 100% of residential groups as “cultural groups. The ward has maintained 45 clubs for arts, dance, and fitness activities. Since 2022, Thuong Cat has eliminated poverty, and residents’ living standards continue to improve./.