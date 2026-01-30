Party chief hosts European Council President

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and President of the European Council (EC) António Costa. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception for President of the European Council (EC) António Costa in Hanoi on January 29.



At the meeting, General Secretary Lam said he was pleased to hold another cordial exchange with the EC President following their phone talks on April 30, 2025, when Vietnam marked the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

At the meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and EC President António Costa. Photo: VNA

He stressed that the EC President’s official visit to Vietnam, coming shortly after the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and coinciding with the elevation of Vietnam–EU ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, carries particular significance, reflecting the depth of the relationship and the strategic vision of the relations in a new phase of development.



The Party chief briefed the guest on key outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, stressing that it set goals for nation-building and development in a new phase, not only for the 14th term but beyond.



He highlighted Vietnam’s twin centennial goals - becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045. Annual growth is targeted at 10% or higher during the 2026–2030 period.



At the same time, Vietnam will work to safeguard independence, sovereignty and stability as a foundation for development, he said, stressing foreign affairs remain a key and permanent task, pursued through a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, diversification and multilateralisation, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, and respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.



On Vietnam–EU relations, the Party chief affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to the EU and to its ties with the bloc, highlighting the fact that Vietnam is the first ASEAN country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the EU - the highest framework for bilateral cooperation.



This is a historic moment in bilateral relations, reflecting strong political trust and a high level of determination on both sides, he stressed.



The leader stressed that in a new phase marked by intertwined challenges and opportunities, Vietnam and the EU need to step up exchanges and dialogue to further strengthen political trust and translate the orientations of the newly established partnership framework into concrete action.



In that spirit, he called for stronger cooperation in politics-foreign affairs, economy, and security-defence, as well as collaboration within multilateral frameworks, maritime cooperation, and collaboration in science, technology and innovation. He also urged the EU to support Vietnam in developing fisheries sustainably, with a view to have the “yellow card” warning lifted.



For his part, EC President Costa said he was pleased to pay an official visit to Vietnam shortly after the 14th National Party Congress, and on behalf of the EU warmly congratulated General Secretary Lam on his re-election.

The EC President stressed that Vietnam’s achievements have not only enhanced its standing but also had a positive impact on the region.



With bilateral ties upgraded, he said the EU is keen to deepen cooperation with Vietnam in promoting free trade, diversifying supply chains, advancing green transition, marine economy, transport infrastructure, security and defence, freedom of navigation, and addressing global challenges, for peace and cooperation in each region and the world at large.



Agreeing with General Secretary Lam’s proposals for bilateral ties, the EC President said the EU will work closely with Vietnam to build and implement a substantive and effective roadmap for the EU–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This includes stepping up high-level exchanges and contacts, strengthening coordination at multilateral forums, effectively implementing the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and promoting cooperation in security-defence, science-technology, and innovation, particularly in training high-quality human resources in technology-related fields.



For international and regional issues, the two leaders agreed to continue coordination to foster respect for international law, multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with the UN Charter, while advancing global cooperation and shared international agendas to address non-traditional challenges.



On this occasion, EC President Costa invited General Secretary Lam to visit the EU. The Party chief accepted the invitation with pleasure./.