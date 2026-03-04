Party chief holds working session with Party Central Committee's Office

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session with the Party Central Committee’s Office. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam on March 3 chaired a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Office and advisory bodies to review the working agenda of the Politburo and the Secretariat, particularly key tasks for the first quarter of 2026 and preparations for the second session of the 14th Party Central Committee.



In his remarks, General Secretary Lam commended the Party Central Committee’s Office and related bodies for their proactive and timely advisory role in formulating and implementing the 2026 working programmes of the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as in preparing for the upcoming second session.



Noting that the first quarter is nearing its end while the workload remains substantial, the General Secretary requested the Office to coordinate with relevant agencies in reviewing the full-term working programme of the 14th Party Central Committee. He asked for adjustments to timelines and arrangements to ensure close monitoring of each task, clear assignment of responsibilities, and completion in accordance with the set schedule.



He also urged continued research and supplementation of projects to fully implement the core orientations set in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the directives of the Politburo and the Secretariat.



The Party leader stressed the need to uphold strict discipline in both the formulation and implementation of the working programmes of the Politburo and the Secretariat. Relevant bodies were instructed to ensure the quality and timeliness of projects in line with the established regulations, allowing sufficient time for consultation among agencies and review by the Politburo and the Secretariat.



General Secretary Lam also underscored the importance of enhancing the appraisal quality for draft proposals before submission, ensuring compliance with the prescribed procedures and authority, and promptly reporting and explaining any adjustments or additional content. At the same time, he called for more effective monitoring and supervision of the implementation of the resolutions and conclusions issued by the Politburo and the Secretariat, and for accelerating the application of information technology in tracking progress.



The Office was tasked with making thorough and careful preparations for the upcoming session of the 14th Party Central Committee, including its agenda, documentation and necessary conditions for organisation.



Highlighting the significant tasks ahead and the high standards required, he expressed confidence that the Office and related agencies will continue to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and professionalism in providing strategic advice for the Politburo and the Secretariat, contributing to the successful realisation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party