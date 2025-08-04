Party chief highlights role of personal dedication in ensuring national security

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with outstanding representatives of the People’s Public Security Force at the 9th patriotic emulation congress “For the Fatherland's security” in Hanoi on August 4, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam met with outstanding representatives of the People’s Public Security Force at the 9th patriotic emulation congress “For the Fatherland's security” in Hanoi on August 4, emphasising that the emulation spirit starts from each individual’s mindset, dedication, and daily affairs.

He commended those who have set aside personal happiness to fulfill their duties and safeguard the peaceful life of the people, noting that the efforts, dedication, and sacrifices of each officer and soldier in all units have produced positive results, bringing happiness and security to the people.

The Party leader highlighted the significance of the congress, describing it as a chance to review achievements in the 2020-2025 period, share experience and actions taken by officers and soldiers in implementing emulation movements across the People’s Public Security Force and grassroots security units.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang present gifts to outstanding individuals from the People’s Public Security Force and grassroots-level security units, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, the People’s Public Security Force has renewed and actively advanced the emulation movement, consistently fulfilling its duties assigned by the Party, the State, and the people; and overcome difficulties and challenges with bold thinking, innovation, and a strong sense of responsibility, contributing to creating remarkable progress across various areas, the Party chief noted.

He applauded collectives and individuals honoured at the event, as well as many public security officers and soldiers across the country who are making tireless and meaningful contributions every day to safeguarding national security, public order, and the peaceful and happy life of the people.

The General Secretary expressed his deep appreciation for officers and soldiers who have sacrificed in the line of duty—from lifelong crime-fighters and volunteers in remote areas to those risking their lives in fires and floods to protect others.

The Party chief stressed the need to pay attention to personnel arrangements and circumstances and well-being of each officer and soldier; and improving policies for those tasked with ensuring security and public order.

He called for the continued promotion of the “All people protect national security” movement, emphasising the need to honour and multiply exemplary individuals and good deeds to inspire pride, uphold revolutionary traditions, and motivate officers and soldiers to continuously improve themselves, actively engage in emulation movements, and stay determined to fulfill their mission of safeguarding security and order.

He also urged stronger efforts to build a clean, strong, disciplined, elite, and modern People’s Public Security Force, contributing to national development and defence in the new context.

The Party leader expressed his confidence that, with its 80-year heroic tradition, unity, discipline, dedication to the nation and people, and strong commitment to service, the People’s Public Security Force will overcome all challenges and excellently fulfill every task entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people.

On the occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam and Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang presented gifts to outstanding individuals from the People’s Public Security Force and grassroots-level security units.

At the meeting, delegates listened to inspiring stories of outstanding individuals, such as a commune police officer braving dangerous forest paths to reach remote villages and persuade local residents not to follow hostile forces; a young officer working sleepless nights to clean up data; a firefighter risking his life in blazing fires to save people; and police officers who sacrificed themselves while fighting crimes and protecting the public.

From the emulation movements, thousands of exemplary individuals have emerged, demonstrating bravery, ingenuity, dedication, and creativity, achieving remarkable accomplishments. Many of them have received prestigious awards, including 44 collectives and individuals conferred or posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces; 78 Military Exploit Orders; 735 Feat of Arms Orders; 59 Labour Orders; over 3,000 Fatherland Protection Orders; 3 Bravery Orders; and tens of thousands of commendations at various levels. Notably, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of its traditional day, the People's Public Security Force was awarded the Gold Star Order for the fifth time./.