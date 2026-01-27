Party chief extends Tet greetings to coal miners in Quang Ninh

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials visit workers of the Deo Nai - Coc Sau Coal Joint Stock Company under the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) on January 27. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam and a Party Central Committee delegation on January 27 morning visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to workers of the coal industry in the northern province of Quang Ninh.



Meeting workers of Deo Nai - Coc Sau Coal Joint Stock Company under the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin), the Party chief presented Tet gifts to them, and praised the role of workers, including those in the coal sector in the nation’s rapid and sustainable development in the new period.



General Secretary Lam said that his visit, taking place right after the 14th National Party Congress, reflects the Party’s nature as a party of the working class. He stressed that successfully implementing the congress’s Resolution requires starting from production practice, worksites and the daily lives of workers. Choosing Quang Ninh, a major energy-producing region, underscored the Party’s trust in and close ties with those who directly create material wealth, he added.



He highlighted that the 14th National Party Congress places people at the centre of development, with productivity, quality and efficiency as key measures.



The coal and mineral industry, he said, should continue renewing production organisation, advancing science, technology and digital transformation, and turning the tradition of “discipline and solidarity” into strict technological, safety and labour discipline.



The General Secretary emphasised that productivity gains must go hand in hand with higher incomes and better living conditions for workers, ensuring harmony between the interests of the State, enterprises and labourers.



He also underscored occupational safety as a political imperative, warning against trading safety for output, and called for greater training to help workers master new technologies.



He further stressed the importance of strong Party organisations and trade unions within enterprises, and of developing Party membership among frontline workers to reinforce the Party’s working-class character.



Expressing confidence in Quang Ninh miners, General Secretary Lam said the Party and State place great trust in the working class as a core force in ensuring energy security and driving rapid, sustainable development.



On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, he extended wishes of health, safety and happiness to coal workers and their families, while he and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented gifts to outstanding collectives and workers in the sector.



A report by Vinacomin showed that the group has continued to fulfil its assigned tasks, maintaining its role as a key pillar of national energy security and contributing significantly to socio-economic development.



It has also ensured social welfare for workers. Average monthly income reached 19.7 million VND (about 754 USD) per worker, while safety conditions improved. Vinacomin also launched major worker housing projects and spent about 270 billion VND on social welfare, including support for eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses. Its total Tet spending this year is expected to reach around 2 trillion VND.



Earlier, General Secretary Lam, Prime Minister Chinh and the delegation offered flowers and incense at the historical site commemorating President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the Deo Nai coal mine on March 30, 1959./.