Party chief congratulates Communist Party of Russian Federation on 30th anniversary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov on its 30th founding anniversary (February 14).



In his letter, General Secretary Trong wrote that over the past three decades, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation has always firmly adhered to the Marxism-Leninism as an ideological foundation, been loyal to the interests of the working class, farmers, intellectuals and people, making significant contributions to the development of modern Russia and playing an important role in the global communist and workers’ movements.



The CPV always attaches importance to deepening the traditional friendship with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, thus strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace and stability in the region and the world, he said.



He wished that the Communist Party of the Russian Federation would reap greater achievements in the cause of building socialism for prosperity and well-being of Russian people./.