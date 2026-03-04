Party chief calls for theoretical, practical foundations for strategic decisions in new phase

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session between the steering committee and members of the editorial teams, scientists, experts and relevant agencies. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam on Mach 4 stressed the need to prepare firm theoretical and practical foundations for strategic decisions in a new stage of development towards 2045 and beyond, shaping the orientation for national development through 2130.



The Party chief made the statement while chairing a working session between the steering committee for reviewing 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030) and outlining development orientations for the next century (2030–2130), and reviewing 40 years of implementing the Platform for national construction during the transition to socialism with members of the editorial teams, scientists, experts and relevant agencies.



The meeting – the first since the steering committee’s establishment – underscored a spirit of urgency, seriousness and scientific rigour in undertaking what the General Secretary described as a “major political task” in a new phase of national development.



In his concluding remarks, General Secretary Lam emphasised that the commemoration of a century of the country under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and four decades of implementing the national development platform should not be viewed merely as chronological milestones. Rather, they represent the length of a revolutionary journey marked by sacrifice, hardship, creativity and development.



Reviewing 100 years of Party leadership, he said, means reassessing the entire course of the nation’s modern history, from the struggle for national independence and reunification, to the building and safeguarding of the socialist Fatherland; from a centrally planned mechanism to comprehensive renewal; and from a poor, underdeveloped country to one of growing international stature.



Meanwhile, the review of the Platform’s 40-year implementation must provide a scientific, comprehensive and objective evaluation of how the Party’s strategic orientations have been translated into reality during the transitional period. This process offers an opportunity to further clarify the development model, identify achievements and shortcomings, analyse underlying causes, and draw lessons for the future.



The General Secretary called for the process to become a broad-based political undertaking involving the entire political system, from central agencies and mass organisations to local authorities nationwide.



He urged the steering committee to review task assignments to ensure clear responsibilities, avoid overlaps or omissions, and align duties with members’ expertise. The committee, he stressed, must serve as the central coordinating body, directing, supervising and overseeing the entire review process.



The Party chief also highlighted the need to refine report outlines, develop unified methodological frameworks, and establish a master plan with clearly defined timelines, not only by quarter, but by month, and even by week or day during critical phases.



Calling for a scientific, modern and efficient working approach, he advocated greater application of information technology, the development of digital databases, enhanced academic exchanges, disciplined information management, and strict confidentiality. The overarching principles must be seriousness, objectivity, comprehensiveness and innovation, combining organisational discipline with creative thinking, inheritance with development, and retrospective assessment with forward-looking vision, the Party leader emphasised./.