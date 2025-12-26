Party chief calls for stronger patriotism, resolve to follow President Ho Chi Minh’s example

Party General Secretary To Lam (fourth from left) and other delegates attend the “Ho Chi Minh – Journey of Aspiration 2025” programme (Photo: VNA)



Party General Secretary To Lam attended and delivered a speech at a programme named “Ho Chi Minh – Journey of Aspiration 2025” to honour outstanding individuals and collectives in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style in Hanoi on December 25 evening.



The event was jointly organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and the Vietnam Television (VTV).



General Secretary Lam stressed that thanks to persistent efforts in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style, since the 2024 programme, Vietnam has recorded important achievements, contributing to successfully realising the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and preparing the best conditions for the country to enter a new era after the 14th Congress, towards becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045, fulfilling the late leader’s aspiration and successfully building socialism.



He expressed appreciation for the inspirational role models nationwide who have demonstrated steadfastness, pioneering spirit, creativity, responsibility, courage to face challenges and dedication to national development and people’s well-being.



Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the “Ho Chi Minh – Journey of Aspiration 2025” programme (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the Party leader congratulated and praised outstanding collectives and individuals honoured at the programme and across the country who have been quietly and persistently turning President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings into practical actions for the benefits of the nation and the people.



He stressed that with the Party’s wise leadership, the great strength of the people and international support, Vietnam is standing at a historic turning point to create new miracles while also facing many challenges.



Therefore, Party committees and authorities at all levels must arouse strong will and patriotism, and a determination to study and follow the late President’s example across the entire political system, striving to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and strategic orientations of the Party, ensuring no one is left behind.



Each official and Party member, especially those in leadership positions, must set an example through concrete actions and tangible results, inspiring dedication and contributions, he stressed, encouraging every Vietnamese citizen to foster self-reliance, resilience and creativity for national development.



The General Secretary affirmed that, building on the thousand-year tradition of nation-building and defence, the great national unity bloc and the aspiration to rise forward, under the guidance of Ho Chi Minh Thought and the Party’s leadership, Vietnam will continue writing glorious new chapters, building a prosperous, civilised and happy nation with an increasingly important role in the international community.



At the event, the Party leader presented the certificates of merit, while Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented emblems to outstanding collectives and individuals nationwide for exemplary achievements in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style in 2025./.