Party chief calls for more drastic anti-corruption actions

Party General Secretary To Lam chairs the meeting. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam, head of the Central Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena, chaired a meeting of the committee on March 18 to review implementation results since the start of the year and set key tasks for the first half of 2026.



Clear, substantive progress



The committee noted that since its 29th session in December 2025, Party committees and competent agencies have actively implemented assigned tasks, achieving tangible results. Key policy proposals on anti-corruption, inspection, supervision, and measures supporting double-digit economic growth have been prepared for submission to the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee’s second plenum.



From the beginning of the year, authorities have launched legal proceedings against 1,151 new cases involving 2,367 defendants, prosecuted 757 cases, and completed first-instance trials for 604 corruption and economic crime cases.



Inspection, audit and supervisory bodies intensified oversight of new policies and major national projects, while the Government directed ministries and localities to resolve long-delayed and loss-prone projects. So far, difficulties have been removed for 1,023 projects, while solutions have been approved for another 2,347.



Public communication efforts have been strengthened to build social consensus and promote integrity and ethical standards among officials and citizens.



For the coming months, the committee asked for stronger Party leadership in anti-corruption efforts, continued handling of delayed projects and surplus public assets, intensified inspections and investigations into serious and complex cases, and enhanced transparency and accountability at local levels.



At the same time, greater efforts should focus on communications activities to create a high social consensus on prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, and encourage a culture of integrity among officials, Party members and the public.



Stepping up fight against “internal threats”



Concluding the meeting, General Secretary Lam stressed that 2026 - the first year implementing the 14th National Party Congress Resolution - requires more determined, effective and sustainable efforts to prevent and push back corruption, wastefulness and misconduct.



He underscored the guiding principle of “less talk, more action, and seeing tasks through,” ensuring each meeting produces visible and practical results that strengthen public trust.



The Party General Secretary stressed the need to focus on building and refining institutions, translating Party policies, tasks and solutions on preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negative practices into concrete legal frameworks in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress. Priority should be given to finalising a central resolution strengthening anti-corruption efforts alongside an action programme, reaffirming the determination to persistently combat “internal threats” while linking anti-corruption work with socio-economic development and the goal of achieving double-digit growth.



He also called for stronger power control and closer supervision of policy implementation in anti-corruption, wastefulness and misconduct prevention, particularly in connection with the operation of the two-tier local government system at the grassroots level. Inspection and supervision activities should shift decisively towards early and preventive oversight, monitoring policies, programmes and key national and local projects from the outset to detect risks before violations occur.



Authorities were urged to accelerate investigations, prosecutions and trials of major corruption cases, promote administrative reform and digital transformation to reduce direct contact and opportunities for misconduct, and empower local steering committees while maintaining close central oversight.



At the meeting, the committee also agreed to place a major bidding and bribery case involving Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and related units under its direct monitoring and direction./.