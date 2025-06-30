Party chief calls for faster, better service in two-level local administration implementation

Party General Secretary To Lam (C) visits the Public Administrative Service Centre in Tan Vinh Loc commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)



Party General Secretary To Lam stressed the need for the people to be served faster and better while inspecting the implementation of the two-tier local administration model in Xuan Hoa ward and Tan Vinh Loc commune in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29.



Xuan Hoa ward was established through the merger of Vo Thi Sau ward and part of Residential Area 3 of Ward 4 in District 3, while Tan Vinh Loc was formed after the merger of Vinh Loc B commune, part of Pham Van Hai commune, and part of Tan Tao ward in Binh Tan district.



In these two localities, General Secretary Lam visited their Public Administrative Service Centres where he inspected the arrangement of facilities, equipment, and personnel, as well as the dissemination of administrative procedure guidelines to local residents, in preparation for the official operation of the new administrative structure starting July 1, 2025.



This reform, he said, aims for rapid and sustainable national development, better care for people's livelihoods, and the building of a streamlined, effective, and efficient government apparatus.



The transition involves shifting from passive management to smart governance, thus proactively serving the people, fostering development, and possessing the capacity to effectively implement the Party’s policies, for the well-being and happiness of the people, he noted.



The Party chief requested local authorities to urgently and seriously stabilise the organisation of the new administrative apparatus, avoid any disruptions, uphold the spirit of solidarity, and take the goal of serving citizens as the key criterion for evaluating the performance of every official, civil servant, and public employee.



Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Tan Vinh Loc commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Emphasising the critical importance of Party building, the General Secretary required the Party organisation, authorities and people of Xuan Hoa ward to clearly define the development direction, aiming to build the ward into a model area of modern, effective, and efficient urban governance.



Local authorities of Xuan Hoa and Tan Vinh Loc must ensure political security, social order and safety, and stability; avoid passivity or surprise in any situation; promptly identify and address arising problems early and from afar.



The General Secretary also emphasised the importance of creating breakthroughs in administrative reform and digital transformation, and accelerating data integration to ensure that citizens can access public services quickly, transparently, and conveniently.



Amidst challenges and difficulties facing the restructuring process, the entire political system must make a concerted effort to overcome all difficulties and challenges in order to successfully fulfill the assigned tasks for the development of the city and the country, Lam stressed.



On the same day, the Party leader paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (July 1, 1915-2025)./.