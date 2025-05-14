Party chief calls for continued dissemination of Constitution amendments

Party General Secretary To Lam (second from right) speaks at the Secretariat meeting (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on May 13 emphasised the need to continue extensive dissemination of the purpose, significance, scope, and content of the amendments and supplements to several articles of the 2013 Constitution to the public.



Chairing the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s meeting on the collection of public opinions, as well as feedback from sectors and agencies at all levels regarding this work, Lam highlighted the importance of diversifying the forms of gathering public opinions, ensuring the promotion of democracy, and encouraging the people to contribute their feedback through the VNeID application.



The assigned agencies must gather public opinions, ensuring that all feedback is recorded in accordance with the scope of the amendments to the 2013 Constitution for reporting to the National Assembly for consideration.



Additionally, efforts must be intensified to combat false, hostile viewpoints and harmful information in cyberspace related to this work, he noted. The Secretariat assigned the Party Committee of the National Assembly to coordinate with relevant agencies in summarising the process of collecting public opinions after its completion to draw lessons learned for effectively implementing public consultation on major national issues in the future.



An overview of the Secretariat meeting (Photo: VNA)

Regarding issues related to the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017, of the 12th Party Central Committee on continuing to reform the organisational structure of the political system for greater effectiveness, the General Secretary requested the Party Committee of the Government to focus on implementing decentralisation so that local authorities, especially at the commune and provincial levels, grasp the content of management decentralisation.



A fundamental change in mindset is necessary, as maintaining the old mindset of either not decentralising or half-heartedly decentralising will make it very difficult to work effectively, Lam stressed.



The Party chief emphasised the need to define decentralisation as a tool to directly serve the needs of the people, create the most favourable conditions for them, and ensure that all requests from the grassroots level are effectively addressed./.