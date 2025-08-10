Party chief attends special political–art program “Under the Glorious Flag”

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Secretary of the Central Military Commission To Lam attends the special national political–art programme “Under the Glorious Flag” in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

A special national political–art program “Under the Glorious Flag” took place simultaneously in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City to honor the country’s historical and cultural values and noble qualities of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, and inspire national pride and revolutionary ideals.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Secretary of the Central Military Commission To Lam attended the event in Hanoi, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man were present the event in Hue and in Ho Chi Minh City, respectively.

The programme was organised by the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence in coordination with the Hanoi Party Committee, the Hue City Party Committee, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. It forms part of activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

The programme, directed the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army and produced by the Army Radio and Television Centre, is a political and artistic epic, a visual and emotional manifesto that celebrates love for the homeland and aspiration for peace, Vietnamese resilience throughout the history of defence and nation-building, as well as the image of "Uncle Ho's soldiers," a symbol of the national values of loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice for the people.



One of the events’ highlights was the live broadcast the changing of the guard performed by the honour guard at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.



Blending symphonic and light music, rock, rap, contemporary dance, and modern stage technology, the programme connected connect three broadcast locations representing the three regions of the country, acting as the heartbeats of one nation. It portrayed a vivid image of a Vietnam united through its diversity and harmonious in its national identity.



The performance affirmed that "Under the Glorious Flag" spirit, we are one: one nation, one belief, one will, and one aspiration for the future. It also underlined that the solid foundation for the Party, the country, and the people is the heroic Vietnam People's Army./.