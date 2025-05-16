Party chief attends opening of National Sen Village Festival 2025

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the National Sen Village Festival 2025 on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An on May 15 evening to open the National Sen (Lotus) Village Festival 2025 and unveil a statue “Uncle Ho visits the hometown” on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).



In his opening speech, Nguyen Duc Trung, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, emphasised that Sen Village – the birthplace of President Ho Chi Minh – has become a beloved common hometown, a source of pride for every Vietnamese, and a place that welcomes a large number of both domestic and foreign visitors.



Trung shared that this year’s festival is held on a national scale, featuring a variety of vibrant and meaningful cultural and sports activities, promising to offer a lively artistic space filled with the rich cultural diversity of Vietnam’s ethnic communities.



The festival reflects the sacred affection, deep gratitude, and steadfast faith of people across the country, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends as they celebrate the birthday of the beloved leader, who founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam), he added.



Party General Secretary To Lam (centre) and other delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho visits the hometown” on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, General Secretary Lam and officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho visits the hometown” – a gift from the Ministry of Public Security to the Party organisation, administration, and people of Nghe An province.



The 12.5m-high bronze statue is placed at Sen village stadium in Kim Lien commune, the hometown of the late leader. Uncle Ho had conversations with local people during his two visits here in 1957 and 1961./.