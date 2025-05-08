Party chief attends military parade marking 80th anniversary of Victory over Fascism in Kazakhstan

Party General Secretary To Lam (second from right) and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (first from right) attend the parade. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Fascism in Astana on May 7 (local time), as part of their ongoing state visit to Kazakhstan.

The event, broadcast live across the capital and major cities via public LED screen, also saw the presence of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakh military forces join the parade. (Photo: VNA)

From dawn, volunteers distributed the Victory Ribbon, a sky-blue silk strip symbolising courage and remembrance. Measuring 30cm in length and 3cm in width, the ribbon is adorned with Kazakhstan’s golden national emblem at the centre, serving as a tribute to the bravery of those who fought in the Great Patriotic War and a legacy of memory for future generations.

More than 4,000 personnel from the Kazakh Ministry of Defence, National Guard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Border Service joined the parade, accompanied by over 200 pieces of military equipment and 66 aircraft flyovers. Each formation consisted of 156 troops, followed by a 300-member military band that closed the parade in full ceremonial display.

Following the parade was a concert featuring top Kazakhstani artists and troupes./.