Party chief attends launch of new Ho Chi Minh City

Party General Secretary To Lam (front, fifth from left) presents the resolutions and decisions on the merger of administrative units, the establishment of Party organisations, and the appointment of personnel at the ceremony in HCM City on June 30. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on June 30 to announce the central and local resolutions and decisions enabling the official launch of the two-tier local government for the new HCM City, which now incorporates the territories of the former Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong province, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.



The documents include those regarding the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the termination of district-level administrative units, the establishment of Party organisations, as well as the appointment of personnel to the Party Committees, People's Councils, People's Committees, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committees of HCM City and its communes, wards, and special zones.



According to the National Assembly (NA)’s resolution on the establishment of HCM City, the new city combines the entire natural area and population of the former HCM City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Following the merger, the city will cover over 6,722 square kilometres and have a population exceeding 14 million.



Under the Politburo’s decision on the establishment of the city’s Party Committee and leadership appointments for the 2020–2025 tenure, the new municipal Party Committee comprises 107 members, with a Standing Board of 27 members. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, will serve as Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee, was appointed Permanent Deputy Secretary.



Another decision by the Party Central Committee's Secretariat appointed 19 to the municipal Party Committee’s Inspection Board, including Vo Van Dung, head of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Party Committee’s Inspection Board, who will serve as head of the Inspection Board of the HCM City Party Committee.



Following the NA Standing Committee’s resolution, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee and head of the Binh Duong delegation of NA deputies, will serve as head of the HCM City delegation of NA deputies.



Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee, has been named Chairman of the new HCM City People’s Council.



The Prime Minister issued a decision appointing Nguyen Van Duoc as Chairman of the new HCM City People’s Committee for the remainder of the 2021–2026 term.



The VFF Central Committee has also established the VFF Committee of the new HCM City. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee President of the VFF Committee of the city, retains both roles under the expanded administration.



At the ceremony, the resolutions and decisions concerning the merger of communal-level administrative units were also announced. Accordingly, HCM City now consists of 168 communes, wards, and special zones.



Addressing the event, General Secretary Lam underlined that the merger is not a mere administrative combination but a convergence of intellect and shared development aspirations. He described the new HCM City as a megacity with the potential to become a regional and global centre of finance, manufacturing, logistics, and innovation.



He stated that the newly defined urban space is built on a long-term vision for sustainable, integrated and scientific development. The reform, he noted, symbolises strategic thinking and innovation in public administration, aimed at bringing government closer to the people and serving them more efficiently.



The move, he said, represents a bold and pioneering step with breakthrough significance in urban governance reform, one that will allow for rapid, robust, and effective growth in Vietnam’s most urbanised region.



Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the ceremony in HCM City on June 30. (Photo: VNA)

The two-tier governance model is expected to enhance local autonomy and administrative flexibility while providing a clear institutional framework for the development of satellite cities, industrial zones, logistics centres, and seaports. Most importantly, the Party chief affirmed, the principle of a serving government will no longer be just a slogan, but a tangible action delivering real and substantive changes to both citizens and businesses.



The Party leader called on the local officials, Party members, public servants, workers, armed forces personnel, business community, and citizens to unite and push ahead drastic actions as well as innovation to elevate the freshly-emerged city to a new high. He stressed that city’s success is rooted in public consensus, resolute leadership, and dedicated implementation.



He expressed his hope that the city leaders will uphold their mettle, harness collective wisdom, and place the interests of the nation and citizens above anything else, envisioning that Ho Chi Minh City, with significant achievements 50 years after liberation, will serve not only as a bright spot for Vietnam but also a destination for Asia and the wider world.



As Vietnam embarks on a monumental shift with a two-tier local government model across 34 provinces and cities, Party General Secretary To Lam stated that the restructuring is vital for the nation’s development amidst globalisation, digital transformation, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This transition offers a precious chance to renew leadership thinking, modernise state management, and leverage science and technology to enhance governance quality and public service effectiveness.



He called upon all compatriots nationwide, from mountainous border regions to distant islands, from urban areas to rural communities, to continue promoting the tradition of great national unity and upholding patriotism to create a solid unified bloc representing the invincible strength of the people.



All government bodies, agencies, and officials must boldly transform their mindset and actions, embrace development trends, innovate their approaches, elevate leadership and management capabilities, and embody a spirit of "daring to think, daring to do and daring to take responsibility". They should be ready to sacrifice personnal interests for a modern, transparent, and people-centred administration by the people, of the people, and for the people.



Meanwhile, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, armed forces personnel, youth, women, elderly, children, ethnic minorities, and religious communities were urged to work hard and create abundant material wealth and spiritual values, contributing to the country’s faster, stronger and more sustainable development.



The Party leader urged the overseas Vietnamese to continue turning their hearts to the homeland, joining efforts to develop a strong and prosperous nation standing shoulder to shoulder with countries across the five continents.



He took the occasion to call on international partners and multilateral organisations to accompany Vietnam in its journey to build a modern administration system, a dynamic economy, a society with comprehensive development, and a nation with integration, cooperation, and responsibility for common peace, stability, advancement, and prosperity.



Lam emphasised that every organisation, community, and individual represents an important link in this powerful reform mechanism, expressing his belief that with the strength of great national unity, the aspiration for national strength, and the unwavering will for reform, Vietnam will steadily advance on the path of building a peaceful, civilised, prosperous, and happy socialist Vietnam./.