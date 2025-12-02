Party chief attends inauguration of Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, attended the inauguration of the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane on December 2, as part of their ongoing state visit to Laos.

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung hailed the event’s significance, saying that it marks a new milestone in the relations between the two Parties and States, reinforces the special bond, deep trust, and heartfelt solidarity between fraternal Vietnamese and Lao people.

He urged relevant agencies to continue allocating appropriate resources, increase management and coordination to ensure the park operates effectively and meets public expectations. He also pledged ongoing Vietnamese support for key agreed-upon cooperation projects that advance the shared prosperity of both nations.

Thongsalith Mangnomek, Chief of the Office of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, said the facility serves not only as a symbol of bilateral friendship but also a multifunctional venue for cultural events, recreation, sports, and youth activities, while educating future generations about their countries’ shared traditions.

He also expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people for their expertise, effort, and funding to the landmark project.

The 30,000 sq.m park was built under agreements reached by the two Parties, Governments, and Politburos, the 2025 cooperation plan, and the 47th session of the Laos-Vietnam Inter-Governmental Committee. Its total investment exceeded 340 billion VND (13.07 million USD), with 10 billion VND contributed by the Lao Government and the remainder provided as non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government.

Presented as a cultural and spiritual gift Vietnam has given to Laos on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day and upcoming Party congresses of both countries, the park occupies a prime location within an area planned as a major urban centre of Vientiane. Its contemporary eco-cultural design incorporates landscapes and motifs reflecting the identities of both nations and is intended to become a “red address” for revolutionary education, deepening younger generations’ understanding of the historic Laos-Vietnam bond and their duty to preserve it./.