Party chief attends ceremony marking 80th traditional day of Military Region 4’s armed forces

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of Military Region 4’s armed forces in Nghe An province on October 12. Photo: VNA

The armed forces of Military Region 4 have remained a trusted political pillar and loyal combat unit of the Party, the State, and the people, ready to take on and excel in any assigned mission, Party General Secretary To Lam said on October 12.



The Party chief, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, made the remark at a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An marking the 80th traditional day of Military Region 4’s armed forces (October 15, 1945 – 2025).



State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also sent flowers to the event.

General Secretary Lam stressed that Military Region 4 stood as a steadfast shield of the nation, a steel belt guarding the borders during wartime, and a vital rear base that tirelessly supplied manpower and resources for the country’s major victories.



Proud of their past and confident in the future, the armed forces and people of Military Region 4 remain unwavering in their loyalty, carrying forward the spirit of the heroic region and joining hands in nation building, he continued.



The leader asked the armed forces to enhance combat readiness and closely coordinate with local Party committees, authorities, and residents, harnessing collective strength to build and reinforce the all-people defence posture in tandem with the people’s security posture, thereby ensuring a solid defence zone.

The General Secretary ordered building the armed forces into a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern force, with political strength as the foundation for improving overall capability and combat power.



He highlighted the need to promote innovation and digital transformation in line with the implementation of criteria for building a modern army set out by the Ministry of National Defence.



No matter how modern the weapons and equipment become, people remain the decisive factor, he said. Modernisation, therefore, must begin with officers and soldiers - in their mindset, competence, and ability to apply science and technology to master and make the best use of available equipment; to stay ready to fight and prevail in any situation; and to effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges, particularly in Military Region 4, which faces frequent natural disasters and floods each year.



The leader urged greater attention to mass mobilisation and the strengthening of military–civilian solidarity, contributing to stronger political foundations at the local level.



He also noted closer alignment between defence and security consolidation and socio-economic development, along with the effective implementation of defence–economic projects to improve soldiers’ living conditions and help residents in remote, border, and disadvantaged areas stabilise their lives.



At the same time, the armed forces were tasked with effectively carrying out defence diplomacy with neighbouring Laos, contributing to fostering the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and armies.



At the ceremony, General Secretary Lam presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the armed forces of Military Region 4 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

On October 15, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh signed a decree establishing 12 war zones nationwide, including war zone 4 - the predecessor of today’s armed forces of Military Region 4. Since that historic milestone, October 15 has been celebrated each year as the traditional day of Military Region 4’s armed forces.



Military Region 4 covers Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, the former Quang Binh province (now part of Quang Tri), Quang Tri, and the former Thua Thien – Hue province (now Hue city)./.