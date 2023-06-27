The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided on disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members during its meeting in Hanoi on June 27, which took place under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



The Secretariat concluded that the Party delegation to the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures has violated the Party’s organisation and operation principles and regulations, the State’s laws, and working rules.



It has shown a lack of responsibility and lax leadership, letting the VCA and many organisations and individuals commit violations and wrongdoings in the organisation and personnel work, as well as in the management and use of funding, public assets, land and investment projects, and emulation and reward activities.



The violations and wrongdoings by the Party delegation have caused serious consequences, undermined internal solidarity, and weakened leadership and combat capacity of the Party organisation.



They have also posed risks of huge losses to the State budget and assets, and the VCA’s funding, adversely affected the reputation of the Party delegation and the alliance, and triggered public concern, the Secretariat said.



The Secretariat also looked into the cases of Huynh Van Tam, member of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and standing deputy head of the committee's organisation commission, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs; and Hoa Cong Hau, former member of the Party Committee of the southern province of Tay Ninh, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Health.



Both Tam and Hau showed degradations in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing their tasks, and rules set for Party members.



Their violations and wrongdoings have caused serious consequences, triggered public angers, and adversely affected the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities, according to the Secretariat.



It decided to issue a warning against the Party delegation to the VCA in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, and expel the men from the Party.



The Secretariat asked competent agencies to deliver administrative punishments on the above collectives and individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.