Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convenes 24th session



During the session, the commission concluded on mistakes and wrongdoings of the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the Foreign Ministry in the 2021-2026 tenure.



Accordingly, the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the Foreign Ministry has violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility, and slackened leadership, resulting in the Foreign Ministry, many agencies and officials violating the Party’s rules and State’s laws in giving consultations on and organizing flights to bring overseas Vietnamese home during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of officials and Party members have shown degradation in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, violated the regulation on things that Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility to set examples, and received bribery, thus being prosecuted and arrested.



A number of Party committees and Party committee’s standing boards of the Party organisations at the Foreign Ministry, the Government Office, the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department, the Public Security Ministry’s Immigration Department, and some other Party organisations and Party members also had to bear responsibility in connection with those violations and mistakes.



The Inspection Commission decided to give a reprimand to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Foreign Ministry, and a warning to the Party Committee of the Consular Department.

Several officials at Vietnamese embassies abroad were expelled from the Party, namely Nguyen Hong Ha, Consul General in Osaka, Japan; Ly Tien Hung, former official at the Vietnamese embassy in Russia; Nguyen Le Ngoc Anh, official at the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia; and Vu Ngoc Minh, former official at the Vietnamese embassy in Angola.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai was stripped of all positions in the Party during the 2020-2025 tenure.

Former Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau, Consul General in Fukuoka (Japan) Vu Binh and Pham Nhu Y at the Vietnamese Embassy in India were given a warning.



The commission requested that the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider and mete out disciplinary measures against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Foreign Ministry in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures; Party Central Committee member, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son; and former Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam.



The commission required the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Foreign Ministry to work with the ministry’s Party Committee to lead the correction of mistakes and violations, and discipline related organisations and individuals.



The commission also imposed disciplinary measures on the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the Thai Nguyen provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures along with a number of former officials of the province.



The Standing Board of the Party Committee at the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (Vinashin) in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures and a number of former and incumbent officials of the corporation were also disciplined.



The commission required the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to strictly look back at its violations and wrongdoings, draw lessons and correct the mistakes./.